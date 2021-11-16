Festive Long Melford is back for 2021 giving families the chance to get their Christmas shopping done in the village whilst stopping off to feed some reindeer and enjoying a traditional Punch and Judy Show.

The event, which celebrates the the "wonderful array" of independent businesses in Long Melford, will take place on Saturday, November, 27 between 11am -4pm.

Shops and cafes in the village, famous for its antiques, will once again be decorated with giant red door bows, as the event returns for the first time since 2019.

Children visiting Festive Long Melford will be able to enjoy a traditional Punch and Judy Show - picture from previous Christmas event in Long Melford - Credit: Archant

The friends of Long Melford Primary School and the team at the village library are all coming together with the aim of creating a "must not miss day" which will have something festive for everyone to enjoy.

As well as watching a Punch and Judy Show and feeding the reindeer, children will be able to meet Santa who will be found in his special grotto on Policeman's Green.

Visitors will be able to watch performances from a silver band and Morris Dancers and then take a look at some vintage steam engines, as well as getting up close to beautiful birds of prey.

New to the event for 2021 will be the arrival of a unicorn, which children will be able to meet, groom and have their photograph taken with.

Jess Brown, from the Long Melford Business Association, said: "Long Melford is looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the village for this annual Christmas event.

"It is a great opportunity for shoppers to explore our wealth of independent businesses, whilst enjoying lots of festive entertainment."

Santa at Long Melford Christmas Fair, Nov 2019, Paul - pre-booking will be necessary to meet Santa this Christmas - Credit: Show Capture Photography

Parking for the event will be free, and there will be three car parks available for visitors to use.

More information about Festive Long Melford can be found on the website - visitlongmelford.co.uk.

If you wish to visit Santa you must book by emailing - melfordgreensanta@gmail.com.

Morris Dancers keeping the crowds entertained at a previous Christmas event in the village of Long Melford - Credit: Archant







