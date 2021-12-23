Five beachside walks that are perfect for Boxing Day

Walking along the beach at Aldeburgh - Credit: Nick Boulter

There's no tradition quite like the Boxing Day walk - blowing away the cobwebs and working off excess turkey with a bracing stroll along a Suffolk seafront.

Suffolk has 50 miles of coastline, giving you plenty of options for a socially distanced walk.

Aldeburgh to Thorpeness

if you walk along the beach at Aldeburgh this Boxing Day you might see the annual charity swim - Credit: Timothy Bradford

The historic home of composer Benjamin Britten offers a fantastic place to walk along the seafront.

Starting at either the largest Martello Tower in Britain on the Slaughden Quay, or at Thorpeness itself, the walk will take in the open country of the golf course, Maggie Hambling's famous shell sculpture and the historic beauty of the Moot Hall.

Aldeburgh Museum is located within the town's Moot Hall - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

If you pick the right time, you might even see a bunch of crazy people throw themselves into the water for charity.

Parking: Parking is free at Slaughden Quay, IP15 5DE

Distance: A round walk from Slaughden Quay to Thorpeness and back comes to 9km

Felixstowe to Felixstowe Ferry

Felixstowe Pier, which was refurbished in 2017 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As an option to explore, the resort that is also Britain's largest container port has a surprising amount to offer.

Starting at Landguard Fort, as you walk along the front you can explore the town's refurbished pier, and the attractive seafront gardens.

As you pass the town you will see the fabric of it age, until you reach the impressive Victorian edifices of Old Felixstowe, one of which is built on a hidden Martello Tower.

The fishing hamlet of Felixstowe Ferry, as seen from Bawdsey Quay - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Finally, after passing the golf course, you will find yourself at the quaint fishing hamlet of Felixstowe Ferry, where you can grab a pint at the Ferryboat Inn.

Parking: Parking is available at Clifflands, IP11 9SA, and at Landguard car park on the other end of town (IP11 3TW).

Distance: A round trip from Landguard Fort to Felixstowe Ferry comes to a total of 16km.

Walberswick to Southwold

Walberswick, pictured is one of Suffolk's most dog friendly beaches - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Loved by artists and London holiday makers, Walberswick is one of the prettiest villages on the coast, and serves as an excellent base for a walk.

Setting off towards Southwold, you'll first make your way across a bridge over the River Blyth, crossing the harbour.

This footbridge leads across the Blyth from Walberswick to Southwold - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Here you will see a small flotilla of fishing boats and yachts, clustered around a line of traditional black tarred sheds, and get the opportunity to visit the Harbour Inn.

Moving along the coast you pass beside the elegant buildings around Southwold's Gun Hill and catch a glimpse of the lighthouse.

Finally, you will reach Southwold Pier, where if you want to, you can choose to walk on to the village of Covehithe, further down the coast.

Parking: Free parking is available in the Harbour West ca rpark, found on Caunsey Road, Southwold, IP18 6TA, while parking on Ferry Road, Walberswick, IP18TJ, costs £3 for four hours

Distance: From Walberswick to Southwold Pier and back is a distance of 9km

Sizewell to Dunwich

Surprisingly, some people actually like to look at heavy industry occasionally - Credit: Paul Geater

The towering edifices of Sizewell's nuclear history would be expected to dominate this walk, and to an extent they do, visible from miles away.

However, the long, empty beaches and windswept cliffs have their own beauty, while the expansive nature of Minsmere is only a short hop inland.

Dunwich beach is one of the county's most haunted locations - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

This walk is quite long, and if you want to enjoy the industrial sights of Sizewell on a shorter walk, Thorpeness is only a short way down the coast.

Parking: Dunwich Beach Car Park on Minsmere Road, IP17 3D, is open from 8am-4pm, and is free.

Alternatively, Sizewell has a car park at Sizewell Gap, IP16 4UH, and two hours will only cost you £1.

Distance: This is a long one at a16km round walk

Kessingland to Pakefield

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson - Credit: Archant

With the only serious sand dunes in Suffolk, walking along the front at Kessingland offers you an entirely different experience to the thin shingle strips with spots of sand you will find on beaches further south.

Once home to H R. Haggard, the victorian adventure author, you can retrace his and friend Rudyard Kipling's steps as they wandered along the beach trading stories of empire and adventure.

The beach is also an area of special scientific interest, due to the interesting fossils that wash out of the cliffs - previous finds include those of a sabre toothed cat, hippopotamus, steppe mammoth and rhinoceros.

Parking: Free Parking is available at Church Road, Kessingland, NR33 7SF

Distance: The round trip comes to 8km