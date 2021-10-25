News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jubilant Canadian folk band bring some fiery music to The Apex for Bonfire Night

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM October 25, 2021   
Celtic powerhouse folk band Còig who are bringing some musical fireworks to the Apex

Canada's Celtic powerhouse folk band Còig who are bringing some musical fireworks to the Apex, Bury St Edmunds, on Bonfire Night - Credit: Kamara Morozuk

Canada’s Celtic powerhouse group Còig are preparing to deliver some fiery folk for Bonfire Night at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

The band have cemented their status as one of today’s most exciting North American folk groups with a fiery Celtic style forming its musical core.

Còig offers a fresh and exhilarating mix of traditional tunes, lively instrumentals and contemporary songs performed on over a dozen instruments (fiddles, guitar, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles, along with compelling vocals) in many non-traditional ways.

One critic wrote of a recent concert: “As soon as Coig launched into a series of jigs, reels and strathspeys, there were huge grins on the faces of a sold-out crowd. Toes were tapping, hands clapping in unison, bodies swaying back and forth.” 

Featuring the fiddling and step-dancing duo of Chrissy Crowley and Rachel Davis, and the musical musings of multi-instrumentalist Darren McMullen, and Zakk Cormier on guitar and driving rhythms on Acadian foot-percussion, the quartet have collected a mantle of awards for their four previous recordings, including a Canadian Folk Music Award, a JUNO nomination and multiple East Coast Music Awards.

Coig are at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Friday November 5 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online or by phoning 01284 758000.

