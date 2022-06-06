News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Aldeburgh fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat by the sea

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:31 PM June 6, 2022
Aldeburgh Fish and Chip shop has been named among the best in the country by The Guardian

Aldeburgh Fish & Chip shop has been named among the best in the country by The Guardian - Credit: Tony Pick/Denise Bradley

A fish and chip shop on the Suffolk coast has been named as one of the best in the UK by national newspaper.

Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop was recognised in a list of the 20 best chippies in the country by The Guardian.

The list focused on spots by the sea where hungry coastal visitors can perch on the beach or on a sea wall to enjoy their food whilst taking in the fresh air and views.

Alan Cooney (left) with his father Peter (right), owners of the Aldeburgh Fish and Chip shop. Pictur

Alan Cooney (left) with his father Peter (right), owners of the Aldeburgh Fish and Chip shop. Picture: TONY PICK - Credit: Archant

When mentioning Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop, Guardian writer Sarah Turner said: "This chippy on the High Street has reigned supreme since 1967".

The food is said to be "best accompanied with a pint of Adnams Ghost Ship" with customers encouraged to "splash out on pineapple fritter for desert".

Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop, which is on the corner of High Street and Aldeburgh Court, regularly draws huge crowds of customers queuing down the road on bright summer days.

The Aldeburgh staple was one of only two East Anglian chippies included in the shortlist, with Mersea Island Fish Bar the only other nearby inclusion.

