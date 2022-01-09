News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Former book shop set to become new wine bar and shop

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 12:15 AM January 9, 2022
Books & Vintage is ready to welcome customers once the Covid restrictions allow

The former Books & Vintage shop is set to become a wine bar and shop - Credit: ARCHANT

Permission is being sought to turn a former charity bookshop into a new wine bar.

Deborah McGlynn-Hale and Stuart Hale have made an application to East Suffolk Council for a premises licence for the former Books & Vintage shop in Walton High Street, Felixstowe.

Books & VIntage opened in late 2020 but closed in the autumn after a severely disrupted year of trade due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was run by the BASIC Life Charity Group, which also runs two charity shops - one in Walton High Street and the other in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe - and works with local churches to run and support a string of community pop-up shops providing food for those in need.

The council is currently carrying out consultation on the proposals for The Little Wine Bar - people have until January 14 to make representations.

The premises licence would allow on and off sales of alcohol every day from 11am to 10.30pm and the bar/shop would be open from 11am to 11pm.


East Suffolk Council
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two Magpies Bakery is opening in Woodbridge

Food and Drink

People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Live News

Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Football

Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Horringer Court Middle School (left) and Westley Middle School (right), both in Bury St Edmunds, are planned to close

Education News | Exclusive

Plans for Suffolk's last middle schools to close due to dwindling numbers

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon