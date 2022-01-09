Former book shop set to become new wine bar and shop

The former Books & Vintage shop is set to become a wine bar and shop - Credit: ARCHANT

Permission is being sought to turn a former charity bookshop into a new wine bar.

Deborah McGlynn-Hale and Stuart Hale have made an application to East Suffolk Council for a premises licence for the former Books & Vintage shop in Walton High Street, Felixstowe.

Books & VIntage opened in late 2020 but closed in the autumn after a severely disrupted year of trade due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was run by the BASIC Life Charity Group, which also runs two charity shops - one in Walton High Street and the other in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe - and works with local churches to run and support a string of community pop-up shops providing food for those in need.

The council is currently carrying out consultation on the proposals for The Little Wine Bar - people have until January 14 to make representations.

The premises licence would allow on and off sales of alcohol every day from 11am to 10.30pm and the bar/shop would be open from 11am to 11pm.



