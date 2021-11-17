Luxury lodge retains four red stars and wins two AA rosettes

CEO Noel Byrne receives the AA awards with the team at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa. - Credit: Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa

A luxury lodge hotel and spa has retained its four-red star rating and won two AA rosettes following a recent inspection.

Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa in Newmarket was given the accolades for its "high-quality service and exceptional levels of hospitality" at the hotel.

While its Squires restaurant was awarded the two rosettes for "excellent standards of cuisine and the quality of its ingredients".

The building was originally built as a hunting lodge for the sixth Duke of Bedford in the 18th century and is located adjacent to Newmarket racecourse.

Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa CEO Noel Byrne, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded two AA rosettes for the quality of the cuisine at Squires Restaurant.

"Provenance is of particular importance to us.

"Our new Executive Chef, Lee Cooper, shares our vision to serve delicious low-food-mile menus using ingredients sourced within a 50-mile radius, to hotel guests and local residents alike.”