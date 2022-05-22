5 of the best brewery tours in Suffolk

The Greene King brewery in Bury St Edmunds is one of the Suffolk breweries offering tours - Credit: Clifford Hicks

Suffolk is famed for its beer, with lots of breweries both large and small producing top quality ale and lager across the county.

You can learn the secrets of their trade on one of these five local brewery tours.

St Peters Brewery

Where: St. Peter’s Brewery Co. Ltd, St. Peter’s Hall, St. Peter South Elmham, Bungay, Suffolk, NR35 1NQ

Price: £12.00 per adult, including a bottle of beer to take home

Based at the moated St Peter's Hall near Sudbury, St Peter's Brewery has been making beer since 1996 and brews a wide variety of traditional and innovative ales.

Tours will take visitors on a route through the traditional agricultural buildings that make up the brewery, while the experienced guides reveal insights into the brewing process. Following the tour, guests will enjoy a tutored beer tasting session and have time to explore the shop bar and restaurant.

Adnams Brewery

Where: Sole Bay Brewery, East Green, Southwold IP18 6JW

Price: £25

One of the icons of Suffolk, Adnams brewery in Southwold's tour lets guests follow their brewing process from grain to glass, looking behind the scenes and seeing the industrial-scale process of making beer for yourself.

Each tour is followed by a tasting, which includes Adnams' best-loved brands, as well as current seasonal brews.

Greene King Brewery

Where: Greene King Beer Café & Brewery Tours, Westgate Street, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1QG

Price: £18

Starting with exploring Greene King's oldest buildings, the Bury St Edmunds mega-breweries tour will take you on a trip through time, teaching you everything you need to know about Greene King and how its beers are made.

Options are available for either a virtual tour from the comfort of the Beer Cafe, or to climb the hundred-plus steps for an amazing view of bury St Edmunds.

Briarbank Brewing Company

Where: 70 Fore Street, Ipswich, IP4 1LB

Price: £10 without a tasting session, £18 with a tasting session

Based on the Ipswich Waterfront and starting up in 2013, Briarbank brewery is a relatively new player in the Suffolk beer game, but has already made a splash, winning numerous industry awards

They offer a 30-minute tour of their waterfront microbrewery, where head brewer Rob will take you through his brewing techniques before fielding questions.

After this, guests have the option of sitting back and enjoying a tasting session in the upstairs bar, sampling Briarbanks' core range of beers.

Nethergate Brewery

Where: Rodbridge Corner, Long Melford CO10 9HJ

Price: From £17.50

Starting your journey in the cosy taproom, the Nethergate Breweries tour gives beer fans a chance to explore where all their beers are born, and explore their Long Melford production centre.

Visitors will have the chance to try the entire range of Nethergate beers, from Old Growler, the only beer to have won Overall Champion twice at the CAMRA Winter Beer Festival to Suffolk County, their original venture.







