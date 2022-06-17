7 great places to grab an ice cream in Suffolk as temperatures soar
We're going to be getting some baking hot weather in Suffolk and there's one thing that never fails to cool us down - ice cream.
Fortunately for those of us in Suffolk, there's no shortage of places ready to provide us with a sweet treat.
Here are just seven great places to grab an ice cream in Suffolk...
1. I-Scream!, Ipswich
One of the most popular ice cream spots in Ipswich, I-Scream! is always a go-to when the sun shines over the Suffolk town.
Found in St Peters Street, this independent shop has a large number of different ice cream flavours to try out.
2. The Parlour, Lavenham
Making ice cream for over 21 years, The Parlour in Lavenham is a pillar of the local community.
Recently, TV presenter Julia Bradbury stopped by to grab a cone whilst filming in the Suffolk village.
3. Gun Hill Beach Kiosk, Southwold
Perched right on the seafront at Southwold, the Gun Hill Beach Kiosk is perfectly placed to satisfy your sweet tooth.
As temperatures hit the mid 30s, Southwold beach will be a hugely popular destination and visitors will be in urgent need of a refreshing scoop or two.
4. Twyfords Cafe, Beccles
Twyfords Cafe is nestled in Exchange Square in Beccles and is easily accessed by those who are in need of an ice cream.
Customers can choose between cone or tub as well as a tasty range of flavours.
5. Sunrise at Zaks, Lowestoft
Overlooking England's most easterly beach, Sunrise at Zaks is a no brainer for those who need cooling down with an ice cream.
The shop will be open "all night long" during this weekend's First Light Festival.
6. Ives Ice Cream Parlour & Coffee Shop, Aldeburgh
Aldeburgh's oldest ice cream parlour, Ives has over 30 different flavours of ice cream and sorbet.
For customers who want to get adventurous, there is the option to make a milkshake out of your favourite ice cream.
7. The Little Ice Cream Co, Felixstowe
The Little Ice Cream Co take pride in their locally produced artisan ice cream.
Established in 2003, this seaside shop has been a favourite of the town ever since it opened.