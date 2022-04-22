Suffolk is home to a number of fantastic Indian restaurants all across the county - Credit: PA

When you're looking to indulge, there's really nowhere better than an Indian restaurant.

The cuisine is a favourite across the country and here in Suffolk we are fortunate enough to be spoilt for choice all the way from Lowestoft to Sudbury.

Here are the 10 best Indian restaurants in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Lowestoft Tandoori, Lowestoft

Lowestoft Tandoori has a five star food hygiene rating and has over 1,200 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor.

The restaurant is family run and is the best rated Suffolk curry house on the website.

2. Rose & Mango, Newmarket

Newmarket's Rose & Mango offers "authentic Indian cuisine" open seven days a week.

Customers can book a table or order online, with delivery "faster than you can imagine", according to its website.

3. Curry India, Framlingham

Curry India in Framlingham is the third best Indian restaurant in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor. - Credit: Google Maps

Curry India can be found in Station Road in Framlingham and is open every day from 5pm until 10pm.

According to the Curry India website, the restaurant uses "only the very best ingredients to prepare your meal".

4. Zaynab Indian Cuisine, Capel St Mary

Just off the A12 at Capel St Mary past Ipswich, Zaynab offers dine-in and collection services.

The restaurant is open from 5pm every day and also opens from 12pm until 3pm on Sundays.

5. Blue Naan, Felixstowe

Owner Johnny Hussain outside Blue Naan in Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

This Indian restaurant is the best rated in Felixstowe on Tripadvisor with over 430 'excellent' reviews.

Blue Naan's owner Johnny Hussain has amassed over 15 years' experience in the food industry.

6. Maharani, Ipswich

Maharani is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Ipswich town centre on Tripadvisor - Credit: Gregg Brown

Maharani is the highest rated Indian restaurant in the centre of Ipswich and is open every day of the week.

Found in Norwich Road, one Tripadvisor user described their visit as a "truly wonderful experience".

7. ChutneyZ Indian Bistro, Ipswich

Chutneyz can be found a short walk from Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Not only is ChutneyZ one of the best Indian options in Suffolk, it is also one of the best takeaway options overall in Ipswich.

The curry house is only closed on Tuesdays and is in Duke Street by the Ipswich Waterfront area.

8. Spice Lounge, Mildenhall

Spice Lounge was awarded for providing the best service in the east of England at the English Curry Awards in 2017.

There is 10% discount on takeaway collections and a free bottle of red or white wine when you collect orders over £35, according to the restaurant's website.

9. Cinnamon Leiston, Leiston

Cinnamon is a local favourite in Leiston - Credit: Google Maps

On the High Street in Leiston, Cinnamon opens from 5.30pm until 11pm every day of the week except Tuesday.

One Tripadvisor user said: "We were greeted with a warm welcome and staff were very friendly, professional and attentive".

10. Montaz, Newmarket

The poppadoms and chutneys at Montaz in Newmarket - Credit: Archant

Montaz's website says that the restaurant offers an "exciting contemporary Indian menu, using the highest quality ingredients."

It can be found in Old Station Road in the west Suffolk town.

This list was correct as of April 22.