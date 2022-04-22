The 10 best Indian restaurants in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor
When you're looking to indulge, there's really nowhere better than an Indian restaurant.
The cuisine is a favourite across the country and here in Suffolk we are fortunate enough to be spoilt for choice all the way from Lowestoft to Sudbury.
Here are the 10 best Indian restaurants in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor.
1. The Lowestoft Tandoori, Lowestoft
Lowestoft Tandoori has a five star food hygiene rating and has over 1,200 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor.
The restaurant is family run and is the best rated Suffolk curry house on the website.
2. Rose & Mango, Newmarket
Newmarket's Rose & Mango offers "authentic Indian cuisine" open seven days a week.
Customers can book a table or order online, with delivery "faster than you can imagine", according to its website.
3. Curry India, Framlingham
Curry India can be found in Station Road in Framlingham and is open every day from 5pm until 10pm.
According to the Curry India website, the restaurant uses "only the very best ingredients to prepare your meal".
4. Zaynab Indian Cuisine, Capel St Mary
Just off the A12 at Capel St Mary past Ipswich, Zaynab offers dine-in and collection services.
The restaurant is open from 5pm every day and also opens from 12pm until 3pm on Sundays.
5. Blue Naan, Felixstowe
This Indian restaurant is the best rated in Felixstowe on Tripadvisor with over 430 'excellent' reviews.
Blue Naan's owner Johnny Hussain has amassed over 15 years' experience in the food industry.
6. Maharani, Ipswich
Maharani is the highest rated Indian restaurant in the centre of Ipswich and is open every day of the week.
Found in Norwich Road, one Tripadvisor user described their visit as a "truly wonderful experience".
7. ChutneyZ Indian Bistro, Ipswich
Not only is ChutneyZ one of the best Indian options in Suffolk, it is also one of the best takeaway options overall in Ipswich.
The curry house is only closed on Tuesdays and is in Duke Street by the Ipswich Waterfront area.
8. Spice Lounge, Mildenhall
Spice Lounge was awarded for providing the best service in the east of England at the English Curry Awards in 2017.
There is 10% discount on takeaway collections and a free bottle of red or white wine when you collect orders over £35, according to the restaurant's website.
9. Cinnamon Leiston, Leiston
On the High Street in Leiston, Cinnamon opens from 5.30pm until 11pm every day of the week except Tuesday.
One Tripadvisor user said: "We were greeted with a warm welcome and staff were very friendly, professional and attentive".
10. Montaz, Newmarket
Montaz's website says that the restaurant offers an "exciting contemporary Indian menu, using the highest quality ingredients."
It can be found in Old Station Road in the west Suffolk town.
This list was correct as of April 22.