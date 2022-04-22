News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

The 10 best Indian restaurants in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:33 AM April 22, 2022
A woman prepares to eat Indian take away food.

Suffolk is home to a number of fantastic Indian restaurants all across the county - Credit: PA

When you're looking to indulge, there's really nowhere better than an Indian restaurant.

The cuisine is a favourite across the country and here in Suffolk we are fortunate enough to be spoilt for choice all the way from Lowestoft to Sudbury.

Here are the 10 best Indian restaurants in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Lowestoft Tandoori, Lowestoft

Lowestoft Tandoori has a five star food hygiene rating and has over 1,200 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor.

The restaurant is family run and is the best rated Suffolk curry house on the website.

2. Rose & Mango, Newmarket

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk town named one of the best places to live in the UK
  2. 2 Young striker Simpson tells Town he wants to leave Portman Road
  3. 3 Review: Trying the food at Suffolk's hottest new Italian restaurant
  1. 4 'Mortar bomb' found at Suffolk beach as army sent in to investigate
  2. 5 Pensioner caught masturbating twice in Felixstowe avoids jail
  3. 6 Builder caught trying to contact teen girl given suspended sentence
  4. 7 'Nothing’s in cement yet' - McKenna on Town's expiring contracts
  5. 8 11 of the best independent garden centres and nurseries in Suffolk
  6. 9 New cafe overlooking the Stour Estuary has 'phenomenal' first week
  7. 10 A12 to be closed this weekend to fix leaking water pipe

Newmarket's Rose & Mango offers "authentic Indian cuisine" open seven days a week.

Customers can book a table or order online, with delivery "faster than you can imagine", according to its website.

3. Curry India, Framlingham

Curry India in Framlingham is the third best Indian restaurant in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor.

Curry India in Framlingham is the third best Indian restaurant in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor. - Credit: Google Maps

Curry India can be found in Station Road in Framlingham and is open every day from 5pm until 10pm.

According to the Curry India website, the restaurant uses "only the very best ingredients to prepare your meal".

4. Zaynab Indian Cuisine, Capel St Mary

Just off the A12 at Capel St Mary past Ipswich, Zaynab offers dine-in and collection services.

The restaurant is open from 5pm every day and also opens from 12pm until 3pm on Sundays.

5. Blue Naan, Felixstowe

Blue Naan, Indian fusion restaurant, Hamilto Road, Felixstowe.Owner Johnny Hussain

Owner Johnny Hussain outside Blue Naan in Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

This Indian restaurant is the best rated in Felixstowe on Tripadvisor with over 430 'excellent' reviews.

Blue Naan's owner Johnny Hussain has amassed over 15 years' experience in the food industry.

6. Maharani, Ipswich

Maharani restaurant for EA Life food review.

Maharani is the highest rated Indian restaurant in Ipswich town centre on Tripadvisor - Credit: Gregg Brown

Maharani is the highest rated Indian restaurant in the centre of Ipswich and is open every day of the week.

Found in Norwich Road, one Tripadvisor user described their visit as a "truly wonderful experience".

7. ChutneyZ Indian Bistro, Ipswich

Chutneyz can be found a short walk from Ipswich Waterfront

Chutneyz can be found a short walk from Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Not only is ChutneyZ one of the best Indian options in Suffolk, it is also one of the best takeaway options overall in Ipswich.

The curry house is only closed on Tuesdays and is in Duke Street by the Ipswich Waterfront area.

8. Spice Lounge, Mildenhall

Spice Lounge was awarded for providing the best service in the east of England at the English Curry Awards in 2017.

There is 10% discount on takeaway collections and a free bottle of red or white wine when you collect orders over £35, according to the restaurant's website.

9. Cinnamon Leiston, Leiston

Cinnamon is a local favourite in Leiston

Cinnamon is a local favourite in Leiston - Credit: Google Maps

On the High Street in Leiston, Cinnamon opens from 5.30pm until 11pm every day of the week except Tuesday.

One Tripadvisor user said: "We were greeted with a warm welcome and staff were very friendly, professional and attentive".

10. Montaz, Newmarket

The poppadoms and chutneys at Montaz - look out for that mango, chilli and lime pickle! Picture: MAR

The poppadoms and chutneys at Montaz in Newmarket - Credit: Archant

Montaz's website says that the restaurant offers an "exciting contemporary Indian menu, using the highest quality ingredients."

It can be found in Old Station Road in the west Suffolk town.

This list was correct as of April 22.

Food and Drink
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans

Dominic Bareham

person
Semer Wood near Hadleigh

Snowdrop-filled woodland oasis ‘away from stresses and strains’ up for...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Alan Titchmarsh arriving for the Women in Film and TV Awards at the Hilton Park Lane in London. Pict

Suffolk Live News

ITV show featuring Alan Titchmarsh to be filmed in Suffolk village

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Matt Penney in action early against Wigan.

Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic | Live

Matchday Recap: Town hold leaders to Portman Road draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon