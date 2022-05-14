West Suffolk Mexican restaurant named among best in the UK
- Credit: Amigos Mexican Restaurant
A west Suffolk Mexican restaurant has been named among the best in the UK in a prestigious national competition.
Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Bury St Edmunds has been included on the shortlist for the Best Mexican Establishment of the Year category at the Food Awards England 2022.
Showcasing the best in the food industry, the Food Awards England will welcome top food businesses to an awards ceremony in Manchester later this month.
A spokesman for The Food Awards England said: “England offers a wide range of places that serve world cuisines.
"The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.
“Undoubtedly, there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners. These are the professionals that we aim to reward at The Food Awards England 2022.
"We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and celebrate the winners with them.”
Guests on Tripadvisor have described Amigos as the "best Mexican this side of the Atlantic" and "astonishingly good".
Check out the Amigos menu here.