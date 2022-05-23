Chocolate café given green light to stay on Suffolk coast 

Mother and daughter Sarah and Lucy at The Chocolate Teapot - a pop-up in Aldeburgh that now has a permanent place in the town - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A mother and daughter, who opened their dream business in Aldeburgh last year, have just revealed they’re here to stay.

Photographer Lucy Ray and mum Sue Ray (a former nurse) opened The Chocolate Teapot in the former Cragg Sisters tearoom last winter, creating a pop-up specialising in chocolate, macarons and cremant fizz.

And it’s become quite a hit.

The café is influenced by the pair’s time spent in Luxembourg visiting family, where chocolate houses are ubiquitous.

On the menu are four flavours of hot chocolate stirrer, milk, dark and salted caramel hot chocolate flakes, more than 20 flavours of tea served on vintage china, Freshpak coffee, fizz, up to 10 flavours of macaron and multiple cakes made locally, and Sue’s addictive cheese scones and quiches.

Afternoon teas here have become very sought after in particular.

Afternoon tea at The Chocolate Teapot - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

And there’s more to come from The Chocolate Teapot in 2022, with some delicious developments in the pipeline over the coming months.

“We’re very excited to be staying,” says Lucy. “It just shows how much of a success the pop-up was, and the amount of support we’ve had from locals has been phenomenal. We’re feeling overwhelmed and very delighted that our idea has come to life, and now we get to do this every day.

“We’ve got lots of plans coming up for summer including supper club pop-ups, afternoon tea and picnic boxes for customers to take to the beach, a new summer menu with crab, crayfish and lobster from local fishermen, and lots of platters and mezze.”

On June 2 the café will be open late until 8pm with its first barbecue and the first outing for its afternoon tea boxes, which will become a regular offering in the warmer season.

There are up to 10 flavours of macaron are available at The Chocolate Teapot - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Costing £12, they include everything you need for a lovely seaside feast – a round of sandwiches, a sausage roll, cheese straw, scone, cream and jam, chocolate tiffin, lemon drizzle cake, Victoria sponge and tea or coffee. A simple cream tea, boxed up and ready to go, is £5.

Expect takeaway seafood boxes, quiches and salads too.

“Then in the evening we’re going to start serving tapas and grazing boards from Thursdays to Saturdays, until 8pm. We’re hoping from the beginning of June to be open six days a week – Tuesday to Sunday.” Currently The Chocolate Teapot is open Thursday to Sunday.

“We’re still working out the menu, but there’ll be Aldeburgh crab and crayfish, smoked salmon, salad, and Harvey & Co bread. Then boards of homemade hummus, falafel with salad and dips, and cured meats.”

Once evening dining picks up, Lucy adds they plan to offer something her mum is very keen on – chocolate platters – bowls of fruit and berries and other ‘dippy bits’ served with chocolate fondue...and chocolate cocktails.

“We’re putting in an ice cream freezer, so expect ice cream and lots of chocolate milkshakes too!”

The Chocolate Teapot is open from 10am to 4pm. Visit chocolateteapot.co.uk







