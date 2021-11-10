New Coffeelink planned for Manningtree Station

Suffolk based coffee chain Coffeelink intend to open a new shop in a former storage shed at Manningtree train station in Essex - Credit: Coffeelink/Google Maps

CoffeeLink has put in a planning application to open a new shop at Manningtree train station.

The Suffolk-based coffee chain is hoping to take over a disused storeshed on the platform by the station building.

Azzouz El-Mahraoui, director at Coffeelink, said: "It's a difficult decision, expanding now, but I think the only way to navigate the pandemic is to trade our way out of it."

"This is one of the ways we can succeed, by diversifying our income stream."

Azzouz El-Mahraoui, director of Coffeelink - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Speaking about the new shop, Mr El-Mahraoui said: "It is a compact unit but it will serve a good purpose.

You may also want to watch:

"While passenger numbers aren't as high as before the pandemic, we still believe this is a good opportunity.

"There's still good demand for refreshment at the station— we're planning on serving a simplified version of the Coffeelink menu, focusing on teas and coffee, and self contained single wrapper snacks, like muffins and pastries.

"The intention at the moment is run it as a takeaway, mostly in the morning."

The project's fate will be decided by planners at Tendring Council.



