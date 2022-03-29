Stay in an ‘igluhut’ on an exclusive Suffolk foodie break this summer 

There’s something dreamy about Blyth Rise Stays. Carved out across 10 acres in Laxfield by retired fruit farmers Pam and Mark Grinstead, the bucolic landscape, formed of thousands of trees, shrubs and open spaces, is a peaceful retreat. One where guests seeking a slice of ‘the good life’ and a getaway from it all, have been enjoying blissful stays, and yoga weekends, hibernating from the ‘real world’ in the family’s collection of lodges and pods.

And now, for one weekend only this summer, it’s set to be the location of Kip Hideaways’ inaugural food-laden escape – what they’re billing as one of the most luxurious foodie holidays happening in the UK in 2022.

Just 36 guests will be able to join the Suffolk Kip Experience from July 22 to 25, feasting on the best of local food and drink – from a fairy-lit five-course feast, to a Champagne seafood supper – enjoying yoga sessions, and making use of Blyth Rise’s stunning woodland saunas, tucked in amongst the trees.

The Kip experience in Suffolk will include a five-course feast on Saturday night, matched with local wines - Credit: Kitty Wheeler Shaw Photography

It’s the first event of its kind from Kip Hideaways – which gives members (£17 a year) access to book some of the country’s kookiest, coolest, most soulful self-catering accommodation, including several spots in East Anglia.

“It’s small places with soul,” says spokesperson Jessy Harrison. “We give people access to cabins, treehouse and cottages they can’t easily book elsewhere. The founders personally review everything and offer the best of the best at an affordable price, with no booking fees or commission. The whole point is to support the grassroots of the industry.

“We’re so excited about this first event in Suffolk. The site is just stunning. The owners already organised yoga retreats, so for us this seemed like a no-brainer for a location.

“It takes place over three nights in 10 acres of beautiful countryside. There’s a big lake in the middle, with 12 lodges and huts surrounding it, sleeping two to four. We’ve limited the ticket sales for the event so we can ensure everyone has the most incredible experience. They can expect stunning food and drink from local farms and vineyards, and a chance to recharge.”

Inside one of the woodland saunas at Blyth Rise Stays - Credit: Contributed

Three nights’ half board is £625 per person. For that you’ll get:

A brunch hamper filled with three days’ worth of local produce with the option to add extra treats from local suppliers

A Friday night dinner of fizz from Shotley Vineyard with award-winning smoked fish, lobster rolls and freshly shucked oysters from Pinney’s, accompanied by veggie and vegan salads from Jake’s Kitchen.

Saturday morning yoga with Laura Davey.

A five-course, fairy-lit communal supper made with seasonal local ingredients by Jake’s Kitchen, with a wine flight from Flint Vineyard.

A two-course (starter and main or main and dessert) supper made by Jake’s Kitchen to warm in your lodge and enjoy al fresco.

A view from one of the lake lodges at Blyth Rise Stays - Credit: Contributed

One of the lake lodges at Blyth Rise Stays - Credit: Contributed

Inside one of the igluhuts at Blyth Rise Stays - Credit: Contributed

Groups of four can stay in the 62sqm lakeside lodges, which have two king sized bedrooms, a private bathroom, and beautifully furnished open-plan kitchen/diner/living areas.

The hand crafted igluhuts (sleeping two) are unlike anything else you’ll find locally – combining the shape and style of an American Airstream with the feel of a shepherd’s hut. Inside, the cosy huts offer open-plan living, an equipped kitchen, and a double bed.

All accommodation includes use of 100% cotton linens, Norfolk Natural Living toiletries, a Bluetooth speaker, board games, slippers, a fire pit, barbecue, and outside dining space.

“It’s going to be a brilliant weekend,” adds Jessy. “Everyone will be fed really well, there’s lots to see and do and explore nearby. Or it’s a chance to just really relax and be pampered.

Book via Kip Kideaways.
































