Oktoberfest coming to Suffolk pub next weekend

Published: 6:01 PM August 24, 2021

The Laxfield Low House, also known as The King's Head, is hosting an Oktoberfest - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Suffolk pub is looking forward to a barmy Bavarian weekend as it looks to host its own Oktoberfest celebration.

The Laxfield Low House will showcase German beers on Saturday, September 4 – with a host of craft offerings from Leiston's The Krafty Braumeister on tap.

Uli Schiefelbein of The Krafty Braumeister - Credit: Meurig Marshall Photography

The craft brewery is run by German Uli Schiefelbein, who moved to Suffolk in 2013, and includes traditional Düsseldorf-style altbier, Bavarian hefeweizen and Munich-style helles.

Celebrations will start from noon with a mini German "beerfest", including four of Uli's best-selling beers on draught.

A selection of The Krafty Braumeister's most popular beer will be on tap - Credit: Meurig Marshall Photography

An Oompah band will perform from 7pm, with traditional German food set to accompany Uli's beers.

Entry to the earlier event is free, while tickets for the evening's Oktoberfest celebrations are priced at £12.50 – including bratwurst and chips.

Tickets can be bought at the pub or on 01986 798395.