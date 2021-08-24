News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Oktoberfest coming to Suffolk pub next weekend

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:01 PM August 24, 2021   
The Laxfield Low House, also known as The King's Head, is hosting an Oktoberfest

The Laxfield Low House, also known as The King's Head, is hosting an Oktoberfest - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Suffolk pub is looking forward to a barmy Bavarian weekend as it looks to host its own Oktoberfest celebration.

The Laxfield Low House will showcase German beers on Saturday, September 4 – with a host of craft offerings from Leiston's The Krafty Braumeister on tap.

Uli Schiefelbein of The Krafty Braumeister

Uli Schiefelbein of The Krafty Braumeister - Credit: Meurig Marshall Photography

The craft brewery is run by German Uli Schiefelbein, who moved to Suffolk in 2013, and includes traditional Düsseldorf-style altbier, Bavarian hefeweizen and Munich-style helles.

Celebrations will start from noon with a mini German "beerfest", including four of Uli's best-selling beers on draught.

Beers by The Krafty Braumeister

A selection of The Krafty Braumeister's most popular beer will be on tap - Credit: Meurig Marshall Photography

An Oompah band will perform from 7pm, with traditional German food set to accompany Uli's beers.

You may also want to watch:

Entry to the earlier event is free, while tickets for the evening's Oktoberfest celebrations are priced at £12.50 – including bratwurst and chips.

Tickets can be bought at the pub or on 01986 798395.

Most Read

  1. 1 Village doctors' surgery with 2,500 patients could face permanent closure
  2. 2 Former Town striker Wickham on trial with Championship club
  3. 3 Five things we've learned from Ipswich Town's winless start
  1. 4 'Spectacular' equestrian home with outdoor pool for sale for £3.25m
  2. 5 Michael McIntyre to perform in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 6 Damaged footbridge finally set to be repaired after nearly 80 years
  4. 7 'A throwback to the No.9s of old' - Simpson impressing at Swindon
  5. 8 All Suffolk districts report a rise in Covid infection rates
  6. 9 Missing 53-year-old from Framlingham found
  7. 10 Car crashes into Haverhill field and man arrested in connection with thefts
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning 

Suffolk Live

Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Matt Penney and Kane Vincent-Young applaud fans after the final whistle.

Ipswich Town vs MK Dons | Opinion

Stu says: Six observations following 2-2 draw with MK Dons

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in the B1119 in Leiston

Suffolk Live

Car crashes into another vehicle and wall

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Coastguard helicopter and fire crews at water rescue near Orwell Bridge

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon