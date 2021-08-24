Oktoberfest coming to Suffolk pub next weekend
- Credit: Gregg Brown
A Suffolk pub is looking forward to a barmy Bavarian weekend as it looks to host its own Oktoberfest celebration.
The Laxfield Low House will showcase German beers on Saturday, September 4 – with a host of craft offerings from Leiston's The Krafty Braumeister on tap.
The craft brewery is run by German Uli Schiefelbein, who moved to Suffolk in 2013, and includes traditional Düsseldorf-style altbier, Bavarian hefeweizen and Munich-style helles.
Celebrations will start from noon with a mini German "beerfest", including four of Uli's best-selling beers on draught.
An Oompah band will perform from 7pm, with traditional German food set to accompany Uli's beers.
You may also want to watch:
Entry to the earlier event is free, while tickets for the evening's Oktoberfest celebrations are priced at £12.50 – including bratwurst and chips.
Tickets can be bought at the pub or on 01986 798395.
Most Read
- 1 Village doctors' surgery with 2,500 patients could face permanent closure
- 2 Former Town striker Wickham on trial with Championship club
- 3 Five things we've learned from Ipswich Town's winless start
- 4 'Spectacular' equestrian home with outdoor pool for sale for £3.25m
- 5 Michael McIntyre to perform in Bury St Edmunds
- 6 Damaged footbridge finally set to be repaired after nearly 80 years
- 7 'A throwback to the No.9s of old' - Simpson impressing at Swindon
- 8 All Suffolk districts report a rise in Covid infection rates
- 9 Missing 53-year-old from Framlingham found
- 10 Car crashes into Haverhill field and man arrested in connection with thefts