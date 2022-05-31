McDonald's submits plans for new restaurant in west Suffolk town

McDonald's has submitted plans for a new restaurant in Haverhill (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Fast food giant McDonald's has submitted plans to build a new drive-thru restaurant in an industrial park in Haverhill.

The proposals, which were received by Braintree District Council earlier this month, outline the details of the new site which would be constructed at Haverhill Business Park in Phoenix Road.

The proposed construction would include building an access road, the erection of a freestanding drive-thru restaurant with car parking, a height restrictor, customer order displays and various other necessary facilities.

The land off Phoenix Road that McDonald's want to build on is currently vacant. - Credit: Google Maps

Haverhill does not currently have a McDonald's, with nearest fast food chains in Duxford and Great Cornard.

If successful, the restaurant will be built opposite to Haverhill's Travelodge branch and will occupy the only vacant lot remaining at Haverhill Business Park.