News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

TV chef Rosemary Shrager to return to popular food and drink festival

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:45 AM September 4, 2021   
Rosemary Shrager at Newmarket Food and Drink Festival 2019.

Rosemary Shrager at Newmarket Food and Drink Festival 2019. - Credit: Newmarket Food and Drink Festival

An event celebrating food and drink is expected to draw thousands of people next weekend. 

Newmarket Food and Drink Festival, which kicks off on September 11, will feature live cookery demonstrations by celebrity chefs Rosemary Shrager and Tristan Welch, who are both currently appearing in ITV’s Cooking with the Stars.

Tristan Welch on main stage at Newmarket Food & Drink Festival 2019 Picture: NEWMARKET FOOD & DRINK

Tristan Welch on the main stage at Newmarket Food and Drink Festival 2019. - Credit: Newmarket Food and Drink Festival

The free, family event is a celebration of local and regional food and drink, held at its new location the Jockey Club Rooms.

It will give more than 50 producers the chance to showcase their products, such as freshly-prepared street food and artisan grocery goods.

There will also be live entertainment with performances from a host of local bands and musicians including The Hooligans and Flaming June.  

Live music will feature at the event.

Live music will feature at the event. - Credit: Newmarket Food and Drink Festival

You may also want to watch:

In the live Cookery Theatre, supported by wine merchants Corney & Barrow, celebrity chefs will take to the stage alongside some of the region’s top chefs to showcase their favourite dishes.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Chris Mann is compering there, while The Wine Tipster, Neil Phillips, offers his expert advice on wine pairings for each dish prepared on stage.  

Newmarket Food and Drink Festival is expected to attract thousands of people over the two days.

Newmarket Food and Drink Festival is expected to attract thousands of people over the two days. - Credit: Newmarket Food and Drink Festival

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girl assaulted near train station in Sudbury
  2. 2 Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy said he would 'probably kill again'
  3. 3 Pensioner paused raping vulnerable girl in cellar to casually greet someone upstairs
  1. 4 'Shine bright Freds' - Tributes pour in for Freddie, 5
  2. 5 Kesgrave shooting: Victim's family's '75 days of hell'
  3. 6 Edwards on Town's persistence, 'agent Rekeem' and whether he's really 'too good for League One'
  4. 7 Morsy and Walton's Ipswich Town squad numbers revealed
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to stroke survivor who died in crash
  6. 9 Plans for 153 new homes set to be approved
  7. 10 A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill

Visitors can also enjoy the alfresco dining area and a selection of bars selling prosecco, cocktails or beers. 

For the first time this year, visitors can buy a reusable branded Newmarket Food and Drink Festival pint. The glasses are £3 each and are available from the on-site bars.

Anthony Gardiner from G’s Fresh, one of the event sponsors, said: “The festival makes a welcome return post Covid and is a great opportunity to highlight the healthy fresh produce grown in the East Anglia Fens to our friends and neighbours.”  

Mark Abbott, head chef of the Michelin Starred Midsummer House in Cambridge.

Mark Abbott, head chef of the Michelin Starred Midsummer House in Cambridge. - Credit: Newmarket Food and Drink Festival

Top regional chefs set to demonstrate their favourite dishes include:

  • Mark Abbott, head chef of Midsummer House in Cambridge, one of only 11 restaurants in the UK and Ireland to hold two Michelin Stars; 
  • Adam Spicer, head chef at All Saints Hotel near Bury St Edmunds;
  • Steve Angier, head chef at The Packhorse Inn at Moulton;
  • Mark Elvin, head chef at the Elveden Estate;
  • Daniel Perjesi, head chef at the Jockey Club Rooms.  

The event is also sponsored by Newmarket BID - Love Newmarket - and Corney & Barrow.

The festival raises money that goes towards the local charities supported by the Henry Cecil Open Weekend.  

It runs from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.

For more information about the event see the website.



Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Land off Burwell Road, Exning, where plans have been lodged for 205 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Housing

Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Lavenham's village sign

Suffolk Live

Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Vaughn and Claudia Schiffer Picture: MYUNG JUNG KIM / PA

Suffolk Live

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Porcupine was spotted near Clare in Suffolk

Suffolk Live

'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon