News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Pub that brews on-site now has 75% of its tables outside

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 2:25 PM July 8, 2021   
Tris Alvis (Old Cannon brewer) Martin Bate, (West Suffolk CAMRA) and Charlie Gerard (The Old Cannon managing partner).

Left to right: Tris Alvis (Old Cannon brewer) Martin Bate, (West Suffolk CAMRA branch vice chairman) and Charlie Gerard (The Old Cannon managing partner). - Credit: Martin Bate

The Old Cannon Brewery has earned itself an award by embracing the "al fresco experience" as lockdown forced it to adjust its business model.

The Old Cannon in Bury St Edmunds is 'pub of the month' under the scheme by the West Suffolk & Borders branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The pub in Cannon Street is now fully open following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic with a full table service for both drinkers and diners, inside and out.

The Old Cannon Brewery in Cannon Street, Bury St Edmunds, is West Suffolk CAMRA's 'pub of the month'.

The Old Cannon Brewery in Cannon Street, Bury St Edmunds, is West Suffolk CAMRA's 'pub of the month'. - Credit: Martin Bate

CAMRA recognised the pub because of how it adjusted its business model to accommodate the various stages of lockdown, converting its former car park to an outside dining and drinking area with shelters, heating and light and expanding its brewery production.

Accepting the award, Charlie Gerrard, managing partner and owner of the Old Cannon, said: “The pandemic prompted us take a hard look at our business. As the result our trading area is now three times the size of that before, with 75% of our tables outside.

You may also want to watch:

"Our customers have embraced the ‘al fresco experience’ enjoying our varied menu accompanied by our flavoursome beers, which are brewed on site, and other tipples in the comfort of our new outdoor spaces. As the result our business is now better than ever.”

Tris Alvis (left) and Charlie Gerard with the award.

Tris Alvis (left) and Charlie Gerard with the award. - Credit: Martin Bate

During the pandemic, the Old Cannon has remained open wherever possible and has offered a take-away and home delivery service when not. 

Martin Bate, vice chairman of West Suffolk CAMRA, which is behind August's beer and cider festival, said: “The Old Cannon is unusual in that it brews its own real ale on site and successfully combines that offering with a varied and well-executed menu in a choice of indoor or outdoor settings. This makes it popular with diners and drinkers alike.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich youth star Gibbs set to sign for Norwich
  2. 2 Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134
  3. 3 10 players still available on frees from League One rivals
  1. 4 60 new homes approved for Mid Suffolk village
  2. 5 NHS boss sacked after fake law degree controversy
  3. 6 Suffolk parish council row ends up in High Court in London
  4. 7 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
  5. 8 Ins, outs and likely further business - The state of play at Ipswich Town
  6. 9 League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US
  7. 10 League One rivals Wigan make statement with Wyke signing

"The local CAMRA branch has been impressed by how Charlie and his staff have robustly tackled the challenges of the pandemic whilst continuing to support the local community. On that basis alone this award is well deserved.”  

Mr Gerrard was keen to point out “government support was at the forefront of reassuring us and and gave us the impetus to reinvent our business and refocus on what was needed to ensure a prosperous post-pandemic future”

The Old Cannon is open throughout the day for food and drink and also breakfasts at the weekend. For information and opening times visit the website.

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Covid infection rates double in parts of Suffolk and north Essex

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Inside The Grumpy Goat at Bardwell

Food and Drink

Is this café one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Bersant Celina is an Ipswich Town transfer target

Football

Celina a prime Ipswich Town transfer target but deal could yet be hijacked

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Rotherham United's Matt Crooks during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL Stadium, Rotherh

Rotherham reject second Ipswich bid for Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus