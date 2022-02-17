Suffolk's only Michelin-Starred restaurant has managed to retain its award in this year's coveted Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2022.

Pea Porridge in Bury St Edmunds was presented with its first Michelin Star last year, a decade after it was given the Michelin Bib Gourmand award.

The Full List of MICHELIN Star Restaurants in the Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2022 #MICHELINGuideGBI #MICHELINStar https://t.co/9KEuk5FxBq — The MICHELIN Guide (@MichelinGuideUK) February 16, 2022

Justin Sharp, head chef-proprietor of Pea Porridge, said: "It proves almost the Michelin Guide didn't make a mistake the first time round.

"We have kept that high level of consistency, we have kept a good, strong product in place.

"I think it's reaped its rewards and getting to retain it is really satisfying to be honest with you, and still to be the only one in Suffolk is a feather in our cap and pat on the back."

Justin Sharp, chef-patron of Pea Porridge, with last year's Michelin award - Credit: Phil Morley

He said he would like to see more restaurants in Suffolk with this recognition, adding he hopes more young chefs will see they can achieve this too.

He said gaining the Michelin Star last year was "a lifetime achievement, almost".

He said it had elevated Pea Porridge to a national stage, adding they were attracting a lot of new clientele from further afield.

Pea Porridge in Cannon Street, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It just makes you busier, obviously," said Mr Sharp. "It's just great recognition and you try and use to your good."

He said they would continue what they are doing to the same high level and aim to keep their Michelin Star for as long as they possibly can.

He said they always make tweaks here and there, but they gained the award for what they do, adding "it would be foolish to change".

Inside Pea Porridge - Credit: Andy Abbott

Mr Sharp runs Pea Porridge, which opened in 2009, with his wife Jurga, who manages front-of-house.

For more information about Pea Porridge visit the website.



