7 great pubs with outdoor seating by the Suffolk coast

Summer isn't over just yet in Suffolk and with yet more warm weather forecast for the coming weeks, many people will flock to the coast to enjoy a refreshing drink.

So here are seven great pubs with outdoor seating by the Suffolk coast to enjoy before the weather turns colder.

1. Ferry Boat Inn, Felixstowe

The Ferry Boat Inn is an institution in Felixstowe.

This pub, which sits at the mouth of the river Deben, transports punters back in time with its rich history and coastal scenery.

2. The Dolphin Inn, Thorpeness

Set in the idyllic village of Thorpeness, The Dolphin Inn is an ideal pub for drinkers to embrace some coastal air.

Those who want to stop for a bite to eat can treat themselves to a selection of mouth-watering dishes including steak, burgers and salmon.

3. The Bell Inn, Walberswick

A stone's throw from Dunwich River and Walberswick Beach, The Bell Inn is a picturesque coastal retreat.

With outdoor seating looking onto the sea, punters can choose from a healthy selection of Adnams beverages and make the most of one of Suffolk's most beautiful spots.

4. Jolly Sailor, Orford

The Jolly Sailor in Orford is an ideal stop for those heading back from a day at the beach.

Nestled next to the River Alde at Orford Ness, the Jolly Sailor also has five bedrooms for those looking to make a weekend out of their trip to the coast.

5. Red Lion, Southwold

You can't miss the Red Lion in Southwold.

After taking a stroll through the town, this pub provides a convenient stop for those who need to wet their whistle before heading down to the beach.

6. Sailors Home, Kessingland

Sailors Home in Kessingland has stunning views of the sea and the wide-open sky.

The pub provides home-cooked food and a good range of real ales for drinkers to enjoy.

7. The Butt & Oyster, Pin Mill

On the Shotley Peninsula, The Butt & Oyster has breathtaking views across the River Orwell.

It was recently recognised as one of the UK's best waterside drinking spots.