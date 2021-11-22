Sudbury Indian restaurant crowned best in Suffolk

A Sudbury Indian restaurant has fought off tough competition to be named the best in Suffolk.

India restaurant, in North Street, was named as the best in Suffolk at an awards ceremony in Romford, Essex on November 15.

This award was granted by the Euro Asia Curry Awards, which celebrate the best curry eateries in the UK, and the talented staff behind them.

More than 200 curry houses from across the UK were nominated for these prestigious awards, and a panel of expert judges travelled the country judging who offered the finest cuisine, customer service and atmosphere before picking the winners.

Shorif Khan, who set up the awards in 2015, said: “After such a difficult period for restaurants up and down the country, it feels fantastic to be able to showcase and celebrate some of the most talented and hardworking people in our industry.

“Not only do these businesses contribute a huge amount to the UK economy, they’re also loved by their communities.”