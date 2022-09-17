News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five places to celebrate Oktoberfest in Suffolk and north Essex

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:30 PM September 17, 2022
Strap on the lederhosen and raise your steins in the air as Oktoberfest events across the county return. 

Here are five places where you can celebrate Oktoberfest in Suffolk and north Essex this year.

Oktoberfest at Beach Street

People can enjoy Oktoberfest along Felixstowe seafront this year.

There will also be live music including authentic German songs as well classic singalongs to enjoy with the beers. 

Organisers have said there will also be pretzels and sausages on offer at the event. 

Where: Beach Street Felixstowe, Micklegate Road, Felixstowe, IP11 2GN

When: Saturday, October 15

Cost: £17 

Oktoberfest at Nowton Park 

The world famous Oktoberfest will be coming to one of Bury St Edmunds parks next month. 

Organisers have said that Nowton Park will be transformed into a Bavarian biergarten. 

Traditional food and live entertainment will be on offer. 

Where: Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds 

When: Saturday, October 15

Cost: £15

Oktoberfest in Castle Park

The event was a sell-out in 2021 and this year is returning for two days. 

People are able to book VIP tables and a oompah band will be playing throughout the event. 

On the Friday there will be a XXL Bingo Loco where people can win anything from a Freddie Mercury cut out to a holiday. 

Where: Colchester Castle Park 

When: Friday, October 21 to Saturday, October 22

Cost: Tickets start at £12.50

Ipswich Oktoberfest 

The Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich are hosting their very own Oktoberfest this year. 

The pub will be celebrating with a takeover with authentic German beers, all available in steins. 

Traditional German food will also be on offer. 

Where: Three Wise Monkeys Ipswich, 22 Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich

When: September 29 to October 2

Cost: £5 deposit to secure your table

Hoktoberfest, Sudbury 

Returning after a successful first year Hoktoberfest and Gin Festival will be taking place at Sudbury Hockey Club, hence the slight name change. 

As well as German lagers, local ales and selection of gins there will also be live music and food trucks on the night. 

The price of the ticket also includes your first drink and a Hoktoberfest glass. 

Where: Sudbury Hockey Club, Quay Lane, Sudbury CO10 2AN

When: Saturday, September 24

Cost: £10 per ticket

