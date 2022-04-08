Suffolk brewery releases beer mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin

Petty Putin is being brewed by Mauldons of Suffolk, and all the profits will be going to the Disaster Emergency Committee - Credit: Mauldons

A Suffolk brewery has released a new beer mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin - and it will raise money for Ukraine.

Petty Putin, a 5.1% golden ale is being brewed by Mauldon's brewery, which is based in Sudbury.

Brewery manager William Dunn said: "It is a gold ale, made using UK hops during the bittering and post. We've used Goldings, which is a traditional hop from Kent and also included a new-age hop, which adds a floral flavour."

The company decided to brew a beer to raise money for Ukraine after the hospitality manager at Mauldons, Matthew Watts, ran a collection of essential items.

Mr Dunn added: "We saw the DEC (Disaster Emergency Committee) were doing a lot of good work and had been vetted by the UK government, who were matching donations.

"So we decided it would be a good entity to donate money to— We felt we had the capacity to brew a beer for someone else.

"We're hoping to maintain awareness of the situation and offer a little bit of financial help."

Petty Putin will be available in at least 25 independent pubs in north Essex, and south Suffolk, including the Arbor House in Ipswich, the Hare and Hounds in Layer Breton, the Brewery Tap in Sudbury and the Lindsey Rose in Lindsey.