'Such an honour' – Suffolk brewery scoops prestigious CAMRA award

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:14 AM August 5, 2022
A Suffolk brewery has been named among the best in the world after two of their beers were chosen by beer enthusiasts

A Suffolk brewery has been named among the best in the world by a beer enthusiasts group.

Little Earth Project, based in the village of Edwardstone, near Sudbury, has been featured in World’s Greatest Beers – a new book published by CAMRA Books which features 250 of the best tipples from around the world.

Two of the Suffolk brewers beers have been selected as the best in the world, Hedgerow Blend, a sour beer, was chosen by Chair of British Guild of Beer Writers and podcast host, Emma Inch.

It’s Life, Jim, a 16.5% mixed fermentation barleywine, was chosen by beer writer, author and filmmaker, Jonny Garrett.

ItsLifeJim was named as one of the best beers in the world by CAMRA

Dani Mountain, operations manager at Little Earth Project, said: "It’s such an honour to be chosen not once, but twice for World’s Greatest Beers.

"To be a small producer in rural Suffolk and to be recognised for the beers we produce that truly represent our little area of the country, it’s great to share that with the rest of the UK and further afield.”

Hedgerow Blend was also named as one of the best beers in the world

Although the brewery is not open to the public, the White Horse Inn next door features 6 draught lines of Little Earth Project beers, alongside 10 lines of UK craft beers, real ale, cider, wine and spirits

Ms Inch added: “Some beers I’ve chosen speak to me of cities, so vivid, so full of the chatter of strangers, that I can feel the stone beneath my feet as they guide me through their thoroughfares.

"Others draw me instead to a single patch of countryside, tucked between streams and hedges, where I can feel the pinch of a winter’s night on my cheeks, or the hum of a late summer evening in the sweat on the back of my neck.”

