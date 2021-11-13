11 new Suffolk pubs added to prestigious beer guide for 2022

The Greyhound in Ipswich is among the pubs that has been added to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide. Pictured: Dan Lightfoot, landlord of The Greyhound - Credit: Su Anderson

A host of Suffolk pubs have been added to a prestigious guide of the country's best places to have a pint in 2022.

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022 is an independently adjudicated guide which ranks pubs on how they cater for real ale drinkers along with the quality of their beer and the atmosphere.

The guide was first published in 1972 and features 4,500 pubs, with 11 of next year's new additions located in Suffolk.

The Suffolk pubs added to the guide for this year.

The Ship, Blaxhall

Eel's Foot, Eastbridge

The Duke of York, Ipswich

The Greyhound, Ipswich

White Horse, Sibton

Moon & Mushroom, Swilland

White Lion, Ufford

Maybush, Waldringfield

Sole Bay Inn, Southwold

Anchor, Walberswick

Grumpy Goat, Bardwell

Nik Antona, CAMRA's national chairman, said: "After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife – a national increase in brewery numbers after they dipped last year for the first time, as well as more than 500 new pub entries."



