11 new Suffolk pubs added to prestigious beer guide for 2022
- Credit: Su Anderson
A host of Suffolk pubs have been added to a prestigious guide of the country's best places to have a pint in 2022.
CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2022 is an independently adjudicated guide which ranks pubs on how they cater for real ale drinkers along with the quality of their beer and the atmosphere.
The guide was first published in 1972 and features 4,500 pubs, with 11 of next year's new additions located in Suffolk.
The Suffolk pubs added to the guide for this year.
- The Ship, Blaxhall
- Eel's Foot, Eastbridge
- The Duke of York, Ipswich
- The Greyhound, Ipswich
- White Horse, Sibton
- Moon & Mushroom, Swilland
- White Lion, Ufford
- Maybush, Waldringfield
- Sole Bay Inn, Southwold
- Anchor, Walberswick
- Grumpy Goat, Bardwell
You may also want to watch:
Nik Antona, CAMRA's national chairman, said: "After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife – a national increase in brewery numbers after they dipped last year for the first time, as well as more than 500 new pub entries."
