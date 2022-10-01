7 of the best cafes to visit in Suffolk

Seven of the best cafes to enjoy in Suffolk - Credit: sarah lucy brown

With temperatures starting to drop there is no better way to warm up than a mug of your favourite hot drink in your favourite café.

People in Suffolk are spoilt for choice when it comes to cafes.

Here are the seven best cafes in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor that are worth a visit:

1. Baileys 2 - Coffee and Tearooms

The contemporary coffee bistro is the best café in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor.

Cafes are a great place to get out of the cold weather during the autumn months - Credit: PA

The café offers a variety of tasty treats, aromatic coffees and sandwiches with a twist.

Located near the town centre, the café is the perfect place to stop off and take a break from shopping.

Where: 5 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX

2. David's of Sudbury

Described as having "jolly good coffee" by one customer, the café is located in the heart of Sudbury town centre.

Freshly made sandwiches, hot meals and a range of homemade patisseries are also on the menu.

The café is adult only and is a perfect place to relax and read your favourite book or catch up with a friend.

Where: 51 Gainsborough Street, Sudbury CO10 2ET

3. Ruby's Kitchen

A perfect place to stop off for a cuppa after a walk along the Suffolk coast.

The café is popular with locals and those visiting Felixstowe.

One customer said: "The cakes on display were so inviting as so was the wine list, in which I felt it would be rude not to indulge."

Where: 1 Bent Hill, Felixstowe IP11 7DG England

4. Earsham Street Café

Priding themselves on serving quality meals and delicious cakes the Earhsam Street Café was ranked as the fourth best on Tripadvisor.

Dogs are also welcome in the covered courtyard and a there is a place for cyclist to park their bikes.

Customers have praised the staff for the efficient and friendly service.

Where: 1-13 Earsham St, Bungay NR35 1AE

5. Oranges & Lemons

Located in East Bergholt the Oranges & Lemons café is a popular stop-off place for people to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee.

The café also has ample parking but is also a good place to stop if taking a walk through the historic village.

There is also a gift shop in the café.

Where: Rectory Hill, East Bergholt, Colchester, CO7 6TL

6. The Grazing Sheep

A café with a view. Based on Ipswich Waterfront visitors are able to enjoy a cuppa while overlooking the marina.

The café offers non-dairy options.

One happy customer said in a review "Really friendly relaxing atmosphere and great coffee, my latte was beautiful."

Where: Regatta Quay, 15a Key St, Ipswich IP4 1FH

7. No. Fifty-One Café

The popular café is located in the centre of the coastal town of Southwold.

A customer said in a review "Food is always fresh and tasty and staff are friendly."

Where: 51 High St, Southwold IP18 6DJ



