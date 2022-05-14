Five Suffolk walks with a fish and chip shop pitstop

Young lad Luca Brett enjoying a delicious portion of fish and chips from Fish Dish in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Fish and chips and the seaside are inseparable, with nothing working better to feed you up after a bracing walk by the beach.

Suffolk's coastline is littered with chippies, all ready to provide golden fish and fried potatoes to tired walkers.

Here are five places you can go for a walk, and take a fish and chips pit stop on the way in Suffolk

Southwold

Famed for Adnams, the pier, the lighthouse and the hundreds of colourful beach huts – the small town of Southwold has a great deal to offer visitors. Artist Tim Hunkins' Under The Pier Show is a highlight of a trip to the town.

Walks can be started from either the harbour or the pier, and both will pass by plenty of options for food.

Fish and chips are available at Marks Fish Shop in town, Mrs T's at the Harbour, as well as at Southwold Pier's Boardwalk Restaurant and many of the town's pubs.

The River Deben

Offering amazing views over the historic town of Woodbridge, into various marinas and docks, and across the river to Sutton Hoo, walking the river wall is a tranquil break from the daily business of life.

The walk works both ways, with the river wall leading you from Melton to Woodbridge or vice versa.

In Woodbridge, you can stop by the Cumberland Fish Bar, in Cumberland street, while in Melton you can visit the Melton Fish Bar in Station Road.

Aldeburgh

Once the muse of famous composer Benjamin Britten, the seaside town of Aldeburgh is a popular holiday destination and home to a number of highly-regarded fish and chip shops, with the Golden Galleon, the Upper Deck and Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop all sitting in the high street.

You can walk from Thorpeness or Slaughden Quay, and stop partway to devour a box of golden fried goodness.

Felixstowe

The second biggest coastal town in Suffolk, Felixstowe is awash with gothic architecture that accompanied its rise as a seaside resort and has more than half a dozen options for seaside fish and chips.

You can visit the pier and choose between Fish Dish, Pier Fish Co, or the Boardwalk Cafe. Alternatively, visitors to the promenade and amusements along Sea Road can pick between Fliores Fish shop, the Regal, and Saltwater Fish and Chips.

Almost any walk through the centre of town will also bring you into close proximity with a chip shop, with many more chippies located in Hamilton Road, and High Road East.

Shotley

The former home of the Royal Navy training base HMS Ganges, the Shotley Point offers amazing views out over the Harwich haven to Dovercourt and Felixstowe.

You can watch 200,000-ton ships dock and unload at Felixstowe, or explore the museum, which offers a window into the life of the boys being trained up as navy men.

For fish and chips, you should stop at the Shipwreck, located close to Shotley Marina. Reviewers describe the food as "fabulous", and say the portions are ample.