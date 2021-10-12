Here's how you can get authentic tapa delivered to your home

Published: 7:00 PM October 12, 2021

Pamela Nugent, 56, has set up a new business providing home delivery Tapas around Eye, Suffolk - Credit: Tapas at Home

A new tapas delivery service run by a Spanish-trained chef has opened in mid Suffolk.

Tapas at home is available in the area surrounding their kitchen in the town of Eye.

Practically, this means Debenham, Diss, and everything else a similar distance from Eye.

Tapas at home will deliver to anywhere within the red circle- notably Diss and Debenham - Credit: Google

The delivery service is run by Pamela Nugent, who learnt her art on the Spanish island of Tenerife. She said: "Tapas has always been my speciality.

"When I worked at the Queens Head in Eye it was very popular, people were always asking after it."

You may also want to watch:

She continued: "I lived in Spain for 28 years, on Tenerife, running excursions for big companies. We had to lay on the food every day, so I started doing the catering and just got all the hands-on experience I needed. I learnt to make tapas upon the mountains of Tenerife."

Pamela Nugent, 56, has set up a new business providing home delivery Tapas around Eye, Suffolk - Credit: Tapas at Home

Pamela, 56, also runs Healthy at Home, a delivery service that supplies healthy food.

"We started Healthy at Home three and a half years ago, initially focusing on providing hot food for the elderly and infirm. We quickly expanded to also provide catering for events."

Tapas at Home offers a broad variety of Spanish cured meats as part of their sharing platters - Credit: Tapas at Home

Ms Nugent, speaking about the tapas, said "The sharing board is one of our highlights - it comes with all the meats and cheeses. Our mar y montaña (surf and turf) is also really good, as is our Spanish omelette."

Food is delivered cold, to be heated up at home in a microwave or oven. Find out more here











