Street food van serving 'real' Thai dishes stopping off in Suffolk villages

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:09 PM May 4, 2022
The Thai Orchid food van have been rolling around rural Suffolk giving people the chance to eat genuine Thai Food

A street food van serving authentic Thai dishes has proved a hit since it started touring around west Suffolk villages last summer.

Thai Orchid Food owner Jenny Space has been introducing what she described as "real Thai food" to villagers since July 2021.

She has said her food is not prepared in the "English style" like most Thai restaurants in the area.

Ms Space said: "I want the English people to try real Thai Food, and to know about real Thai food.

A pan of Thai Orchids Panang Beef

"Most of the Thai restaurants around here try to cheat, I don't do that. They make it in the English style, and it's not hot enough.

"Like with curry, I'm not going to make it just the colour. I always make it real Thai and people love it – 90% of my ingredients, including most of the vegetables, are imported from Thailand."

Thai Orchid foods menu

She added that if people didn't know if they liked Thai food she'd let them try it for free – saying: "That's the main plan to grow the business."

The Thai Orchid will be available for dinner at Mendlesham on Tuesdays, at Roydon Village Hall on Thursdays, at Rickinghall Village Hall on Fridays and at the Garboldisham Fox on Saturdays, starting with May 28. 

