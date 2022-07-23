News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk pub's beer garden named one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:34 PM July 23, 2022
Sam Sturman, chef patron at The Brewers Rattlesden

A Suffolk pub has been named as one of the best in the UK for its great beer garden - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk pub's beer garden has been named one of the best in the UK by a national newspaper.

The Brewers, in Rattlesden, near Bury St Edmunds, has been ranked among the best by The Telegraph, who picked out their "flagstone terrace" as a place to go for a drink during the summer months.

Food, drink and travel writer for the Telegraph, Andy Lynes said: "Take a seat on the covered flagstone terrace in the secluded garden of this rural village gastropub surrounded by foliage and overlooking the lawn and pretty flowerbeds.

"The emphasis is on local produce, with a menu of modern British dishes including Suffolk crab with radishes, lemon, lime and marigold, and grass-fed Suffolk lamb rack with spring vegetables."

 The Brewers at Rattlesden was awarded the title of Best Newcomer 2020 and their head chef Sam Sturman was also named Chef of the Year 2020 in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards.


