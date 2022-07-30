Stay in a Wigwam at Suffolk cycle cafe

One of the Wigwam pods at Maglia Rosso near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Contributed

A duo in west Suffolk have created what they think is a slice of ‘cycling paradise’.

Barry Denny (who many will know from his previous life running Denny Brothers in Bury St Edmunds), runs Maglia Rosso with son Matt on the outskirts of the town in the village of Hawstead.

“It’s a bit of a hidden gem,” says Barry of the business, which encompasses a cycle shop, café, huge garden and, more recently, a collection of six fully-equipped self-catering Wigwam pods.

Inside Maglia Rosso cafe at Hawstead - Credit: Contributed

Maglia Rosso (red sweater in Italian) is one of a network of independent businesses across Suffolk that is cycling-friendly.

It sits in the path of multiple stunning off and on-road routes, sells food and drink to sustain riders seven days a week, and offers servicing and essentials such as pumps and water to cyclists.

“We bought the derelict village pub, The Metcalfe Arms, about nine years ago,” explains Barry. “It had been a pub for 100 years but fell into disuse, so we purchased it with the field alongside. It was practically falling down!”

Maglia Rosso in Hawstead - Credit: Contributed

Maglia Rosso cycle cafe, shop and glamping site at Hawstead - Credit: Contributed

This was a retirement project for Barry who, after leaving the frontline of the family printing business, had started renovating properties. “It’s pretty unusual,” he says of the transformation of the pub. “But I think villagers like the idea of it being used rather than sitting empty.”

The cycle shop’s main brand is Trek. “We also sell electric bikes, and everything you need for cycling – and we have ride-outs a few times a week from the shop. So you go out at breakfast and come back for lunch.”

Maglia Rosso stocks and services bikes - Credit: Contributed

If you happen to be cycling, walking (or even driving) in the area, you’ll find the café open daily from 9am to 4pm, with both inside and outside dining spaces.

“It’s huge,” says Barry. “We’ve got lots of picnic tables, a fantastic garden and the five-acre field.”

The kitchen uses local produce to rustle up its offerings, beginning with filled rolls and full English breakfasts in the morning, and heading into lunch with homemade sausage rolls, pasta dishes, panini and more.

“We have really nice homemade cakes too,” he adds, mentioning fruit cake, sponges and flapjacks as regular highlights.

A continental breakfast at Maglia Rosso - Credit: Contributed

Homemade cake on the counter at Maglia Rosso - Credit: Contributed

A full range of drinks is on sale to have in, or takeaway. That includes cyclist Geraint Thomas’ favourite brand, Pact, as well as beer and wine. “We decided to keep the license for alcohol,” Barry reveals, saying they sometimes have evening events – most recently a classic car night.

Camping has always been on the future business plan – turning Maglia Rosso into a destination where cyclists (well, anyone really) can turn up, enjoy the café, go for a ramble or a ride, and fall into bed at the end of the day.

“We researched the market and found the best glamping cabins we could. It just so happened they [Wigwam] are a franchise. They have pods all over the country and they do all the bookings centrally. As far as I know, we’re their only site in Suffolk and one of only three in East Anglia.

“They’ve got a really good name. People look out for them.”

The glamping pods sleep four people (five in the mobility-adapted pod), and two are dog-friendly.

Inside one of the Wigwams at Maglia Rosso in Hawstead - Credit: Contributed

Sitting at the bottom of Maglia Rosso’s field, the pods are fenced off for privacy, and all have a patio terrace.

They include a double bed, a shower and toilet room, kitchen area with job and microwave, TV, and a sofa that pulls out into two single beds. Barry prides the location on being very very peaceful.

“When the man from Wigwam came out to look at the site he said ‘listen’. I said ‘to what?’ and he replied ‘nothing, it’s perfectly quiet’.”

The glamping site, café and shop are just a few miles from the local shops – including the village store at Sicklesmere, and essentials such as milk and bread are available for guests to buy at the café.

A Wigwam glamp pod at Maglia Rosso in Hawstead - Credit: Contributed

It is, says Barry, a good starting point for some of Suffolk’s best rides. “You can go into Bury. There are some excellent routes into Lavenham and Long Melford that are easy to get to without using a main road. People can even, if they want to go further, go up to the Gallops in Newmarket!”

Accommodation starts at £90 per pod midweek and £110 at weekends for two adults, with a small charge for additional guests and pets. There are options to add extras such as barbecue hire as well.

The shop is open 9am to 5pm every day (4pm Sundays) and the café from 9am to 4pm.

Find out more at magliarosso.co.uk












