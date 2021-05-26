When is World Gin Day 2021?
World Gin Day is fast approaching so whether you enjoy a classic drink with ice and a slice or one of the growing variety of flavoured gin varieties here's everything you need to know.
What is World Gin Day?
The event looks to celebrate all things gin and help bars and brands to engage with gin lovers.
World Gin Day began back in 2009 and takes place every second Saturday in June.
When is this year's event?
This year's event will be held on June 12.
What is done to mark World Gin Day?
Celebrations are being held around the world to mark the event including the UK's largest virtual G & T where special craft gins will be showcased.
Does Suffolk have its own gin brands?
Suffolk is home to a number of popular gin brands from Southwold based Adnams Copper House to Fishers Gin which is made in Aldeburgh and the range offered by the House of Suffolk Distillery at Bacton and more.
Check out our comprehensive guide of East Anglian gins for more local gin makers.