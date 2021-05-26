News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

When is World Gin Day 2021?

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:00 PM May 26, 2021   
Glass of gin tonic with lemon. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

World Gin Day 2021 is coming up in June - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

World Gin Day is fast approaching so whether you enjoy a classic drink with ice and a slice or one of the growing variety of flavoured gin varieties here's everything you need to know. 

What is World Gin Day?

The event looks to celebrate all things gin and help bars and brands to engage with gin lovers. 

World Gin Day began back in 2009 and takes place every second Saturday in June.

The new distillery sits just metres away from Aldeburgh beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fishers Gin is made in Aldeburgh - Credit: Archant

When is this year's event?

You may also want to watch:

This year's event will be held on June 12. 


What is done to mark World Gin Day?

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested over discovery of human bones in Sudbury
  2. 2 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
  3. 3 Gwion Edwards contract latest as Blues bid to keep Welsh winger
  1. 4 New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer 
  2. 5 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
  3. 6 Ambulance and police rush to crash on A140
  4. 7 Do you recognise this duo caught on CCTV camera?
  5. 8 Family's heartbreak as puppy dies after eating rare plant
  6. 9 'I'm excited by a fresh start and a fresh challenge' - Skuse on Ipswich exit and Colchester move
  7. 10 Vaccine centre opens up for walk-ins in Ipswich

Celebrations are being held around the world to mark the event including the UK's largest virtual G & T where special craft gins will be showcased. 

Adnams' new Copper House Pink Gin is a twist on their . Picture: Adnams

Copper House Pink Gin - one of the varieties made by Southwold-based Adnams - Credit: Archant

Does Suffolk have its own gin brands?

Suffolk is home to a number of popular gin brands from Southwold based Adnams Copper House to Fishers Gin which is made in Aldeburgh and the range offered by the House of Suffolk Distillery at Bacton and more.

Check out our comprehensive guide of East Anglian gins for more local gin makers.  

Suffolk
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People have been warned of disruption to their mobile phone signal in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Needham Market coronavirus testing site, Suffolk

Coronavirus

Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Man, 20, charged with indicent exposure incidents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus