News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Framlingham Gala Fest returns this month with a new format

Author Picture Icon

Brad Jones

Published: 11:07 AM July 6, 2022
Framlingham Gala.

The Framlingham Gala returns on July 16. This picture is from the event in 2016. - Credit: Archant

Framlingham Gala Fest is making a welcome return this summer after two blank Covid years - but the format and date will be different.

The one-day event is taking place on Saturday, July 16 at Framlingham Sports Club, Badingham Road, instead of the traditional location of Castle Meadow.

The Gala Fest normally takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May, but the date has been changed this year because of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This year’s event is being labelled a festival of colour, music and noise. Proceeds will go towards the running of Framlingham Sports Club.

Steve Calver, Gala Fest chairman, said: “The event this year has a sports day feel, showcasing what Framlingham Sports Club has to offer. Alongside this, there will be family fun, and music throughout the day and on into the evening, with a lot of local and very talented musicians.

“There will also be stalls from local businesses, and food and drink to give that warm festival feeling, which we haven’t had for the last two years.”

For more information, go to the website framlinghamgalafest.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Town keen on Leeds left-back Davis
  2. 2 Mystery of container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast solved
  3. 3 'We're going to push back!' - Ashton's message to Norwich City
  1. 4 Wooden fence panels stolen from front garden of home
  2. 5 Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park
  3. 6 Go-ahead for 1,000 new homes on controversial site
  4. 7 Family left homeless after bungalow destroyed in fire
  5. 8 Police release CCTV images after man suffers broken nose in attack
  6. 9 NHS 'wargames' collapse of West Suffolk Hospital building
  7. 10 New grazing restaurant opening on Suffolk high street this week 

On the same day, Framlingham Horse Show will be taking place between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Castle Meadow. The website is framlinghamhorseshow.co.uk

Framlingham News

Don't Miss

The cost of a Blue badge for disabled drivers could go up by 33p a year in Cambridgeshire

Suffolk County Council

Suffolk's first blue badge prosecution for Haverhill woman

Abygail Fossett

person
There are delays on the A12 at Kelvedon amid planned fuel protests

A12 | Updated

Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring to level the game at 2-2.

Football | Exclusive

Macauley Bonne: Town is not a closed book... I've got unfinished business

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

West Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 40 new homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon