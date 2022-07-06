Framlingham Gala Fest returns this month with a new format

The Framlingham Gala returns on July 16. This picture is from the event in 2016. - Credit: Archant

Framlingham Gala Fest is making a welcome return this summer after two blank Covid years - but the format and date will be different.

The one-day event is taking place on Saturday, July 16 at Framlingham Sports Club, Badingham Road, instead of the traditional location of Castle Meadow.

The Gala Fest normally takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May, but the date has been changed this year because of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This year’s event is being labelled a festival of colour, music and noise. Proceeds will go towards the running of Framlingham Sports Club.

Steve Calver, Gala Fest chairman, said: “The event this year has a sports day feel, showcasing what Framlingham Sports Club has to offer. Alongside this, there will be family fun, and music throughout the day and on into the evening, with a lot of local and very talented musicians.

“There will also be stalls from local businesses, and food and drink to give that warm festival feeling, which we haven’t had for the last two years.”

For more information, go to the website framlinghamgalafest.co.uk

On the same day, Framlingham Horse Show will be taking place between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Castle Meadow. The website is framlinghamhorseshow.co.uk