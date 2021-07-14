7 ideas for things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Published: 4:30 PM July 14, 2021

A classic car show is just one of the fun events taking place in Suffolk this weekend

From comedy gigs to a classic car show and tribute nights – there is lots to do in Suffolk this weekend for all ages.

It will be Suffolk's last weekend in lockdown restrictions, with all social distancing measures set to be scrapped from Monday – meaning the county is just over a week away from its beloved Latitude Festival.

But there's still plenty to enjoy across the county in the final week of Covid-19 restrictions.

Two big name comedians are coming to Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

1. Stand-up Under the Stars

Suffolk's Thorington Theatre is set to host two big name comedians this weekend, with both Nish Kumar and Sara Pascoe coming for a night of laughter under the stars on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The pair's performances come after former Never Mind the Buzzcocks host Simon Amstel takes to the stage on Friday night.

Both comics are performing twice on their respective days, with tickets still available on the Thorington Theatre website.

2. A day at the pub theatre

The Swan Inn in Lawshall will play host to Boxtree Productions' Alice in Wonderland on Sunday afternoon.

The open air theatre group is currently touring the country and will not be returning to Suffolk until next month.

Guests will be able to enjoy Lewis Carroll's classic tale complete with original toe-tapping songs alongside homemade food and drink from the pub. Tickets available here.

3. Classic car fun at Culford

Culford School is set to host more than 500 classic cars on Sunday, in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Cars on show include classic Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, Volkswagen Camper Vans and Racing Talbots.

Tickets for the event, on the school's beautiful 480-acre grounds, are still available here.

Glemham Hall is hosting a Nightflix screening of Grease - Credit: Archant

4. Grease at Glemham Hall? Tell me more!

The outdoor gin cinema is coming to Glemham Hall on Sunday, complete with its fully stocked bar.

Under 18s can still attend with an adult, meaning the whole family can book a VIP deck chair and watch Sandy's classic love story with Danny unfold.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 3pm, are still available on the Nightflix website.

5. Tribute night by the sea

Coldplay tribute band Coldplace are helping to bring live music back to Suffolk with their Spa Pavilion gig this weekend.

Having toured Europe and played in 22 different countries around the globe, the band have played more than 600 gigs in their 12 years together.

Doors open at 7.30pm Saturday, with tickets still available on the Spa Pavilion website.

6. Music in the Gardens

The DixieMix Jazz Band will be bringing its engaging ensemble to Helmingham Hall on Saturday afternoon to end a day of fun in the 16th-century gardens.

The six-piece band will be playing slick arrangements of jazz favourites with a side of humour.

Their performance at 4.30pm comes after the gardens open to the public at 11am and the BBQ and bar open at 3.30pm. Tickets are available here.

Isaacs on the Quay is hosting an afternoon of disco classics - Credit: Archant

7. Disco on the Waterfront

Disco fever is coming to the Ipswich Waterfront this weekend, as Isaacs on the Quay hosts its Soul'd Out disco party.

The five-piece soul and 80s disco band will be performing at the popular waterfront bar on Saturday afternoon.

Songs will include hits from Wham! and Stevie Wonder, as well as Nile Rodgers' heavyweights Chic.







