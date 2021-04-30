Published: 12:43 PM April 30, 2021

The popular Girls Night Out fundraiser will be back on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds this September.

The St Nicholas Hospice Care event was scaled back last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with fundraisers walking in their own areas, but for 2021 people will once again set off from Angel Hill.

The event is a big source of income for the charity, in 2019 it raised more than £220,000.

Wearing flashing bunny ears and pyjamas, people will have a choice of either 11.2 or six mile routes around the town on September 11.

The Girls Night Out was scaled back last year, but is returning to Angel Hill (pictured) in September - Credit: Andy Abbott

Those who sign up before July 2 will receive an early bird discount.

Charlie De-Moore, the hospice’s events fundraiser, said: “Over the years, Girls Night Out has established itself as a firm fixture not only in the hospice’s event calendar but in the calendars of many of our supporters.

“It truly is an event that has turned into the occasion it is because of the love people have for it, and it is wonderful to be able to plan for a more traditional event in 2021.

“In 2020, we asked people to take part in the event in their own areas, and people didn’t disappoint, they pulled on their trainers and raised more than £60,000 more than we ever thought possible, but I know that many missed the camaraderie of a more typical Girls Night Out walk, which makes being able to plan for a more regular event this year even more special.

“If you’ve walked before, it will be great to see you again, if you want to take part for the first time it will be lovely to have you join us.

"Every step our Jaynic’s Girls Night Out walkers take will make a huge difference to the hospice and those we support at the most difficult times of their lives.”

During the planning stages, the hospice’s fundraising team will continue to pay close attention to government announcements and guidelines. Changes may need to be made closer to the event, they said.

Walkers will not receive T-shirts this year, but bunny ears will be available, and everyone will receive a medal upon their completion of the walk.

“We are planning for entertainment along the route and on Angel Hill, and we hope our refreshment stops will be able to be in place too, and of course we’ll need our marshals and volunteers to join us, so if you’d like to lend a hand, please get in touch,” added Charlie.

The early sign-up offer of £15 per person is valid until July 2 (£20 registration from July 3 onwards).

You must be aged 14 to take part, and those between 14 and 17 must walk with someone over the age of 18.

It is intended that the event will stick to its usual start time of 8pm, with walkers able to sign in from 6pm.

Walkers should aim to raise £100, and the hospice’s fundraising team can offer advice to help people reach their targets.

Sign up online here.

If you’re interested in volunteering at the event, contact Charlie De-Moore on email.

The main sponsor for the event is Jaynic.



