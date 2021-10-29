Haughley Park brings back 'Valentine's' illuminations for 2022
Haughley Park has announced that its highly popular illuminated trail will be back next spring.
Haughley Park, near Stowmarket, is already planning for the return of its sensational Spectacle of Light in February 2022.
Next year’s illuminations will be displayed as part of a brand new trail and new light installations are being installed to give families another dazzling experience to enjoy.
The popular after-dark event will take place throughout February and people will be invited to explore the usually-private Suffolk estate as they follow a magical, illuminated trail through its extensive gardens and grounds.
A gentle musical score accompanies the tour and a warming range of food and drink will also available along the way.
Haughley Park’s owner, Robert Williams, said: “After lockdown forced us to cancel this year’s event, we are delighted to be bringing it back in 2022. It’s perfect for brightening the long winter evenings and gives everyone something special to look forward to in the new year.”
The event runs each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in February, with entry times between 5.30pm and 7pm. The estimated walk time is 60-75 minutes and the trail is wheelchair accessible.
Booking is now open on the Haughley Park website
Early Bird tickets, which save 20%, are available until Dec 30, priced at £16 for adults and £8 for children (under 3s free). Family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) cost £41.60.