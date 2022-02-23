News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Irish folk legends The Fureys to return to Bury St Edmunds

Matt Powell

Published: 4:32 PM February 23, 2022
The Fureys

The Fureys have been playing music and performing since 1974 - Credit: www.tgreggphotos.com

Renowned Irish folk band The Fureys are returning to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds next month for their fifth concert at the venue

Known for songs such as ‘I will love you’, ‘When you were sweet 16’ and ‘The Green fields of France’, the Dublin band will perform on March 9.

The Fureys have been entertaining audiences worldwide for 43 years, audiences that have included former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Former Irish President Mary McAleese and the late Pope John Paul.

The band was formed in 1978, by accident.

George, Paul and Davey were playing in Denmark with their own band called the Buskers and Eddie and Finbar, while touring in Germany were involved in a road accident.

When George and Paul got news of the accident, they immediately travelled to Germany to be with their brothers.

They then decided that they should all be playing together, and this was the start of the Fureys.

Inevitably changes have occurred over the years, their brother Paul died suddenly in June 2002 and Finbar left the band in December 1996. However, George and Eddie have continued to delight audiences on their tours and have released a new CD ‘The Fureys … 40 years on … to be continued’.

The Fureys had two singles that went to number one in Ireland, and two of their albums charted in the United Kingdom's top 40.

The oldest of the brothers, Eddie Furey left home in 1966 and travelled to Scotland at the time of the great folk revival, where he met and shared accommodation in Edinburgh with then unknown folk singers Billy Connolly, Gerry Rafferty and Alex Campbell, now all famous in their own right.

In 1969, with his brother Finbar, he was the special guest for the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem throughout the USA and Canada.

Dave Stewart from the Eurythmics has credited Eddie with teaching him his first chords on guitar when they met up while Dave was still a teenager.

The Fureys play The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, March 9, at 7.30pm - tickets available from www.theapex.co.uk or 01284 758000.

