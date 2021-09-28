News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Level 42 marks 50 years on the road with celebration at Ipswich Regent

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM September 28, 2021   
Level 42 mark 50 years on the road with special gig at Ipswich Regent

Level 42, one of the iconic bands of the 1980s, celebrate their 50th anniversary this year with a special concert at the Ipswich Regent on October 31 - Credit: Supplied

Chart toppers Level 42 are celebrating five decades of crowd-pleasing performances with a massive UK tour which comes to the Ipswich Regent on October 31.

Formed in 1979, Level 42, fronted by their charismatic bassist Mark King, will be bringing their 2021 ‘From Eternity To Here’ Tour to Suffolk determined to put a bounce in everyone’s step after 18 months of enforced isolation.

Level 42 is a band with nothing left to prove – now they just want to provide their fans with a fun night out and after 50 years on the road, they have no interest in slowing down. “No way!” says Mark King; “Touring with the band this year has been about as much fun as I can remember having had on the road and, if you had asked me back in 1980 if I thought we would be selling out theatres around the world when I was 60 years old, I probably would have laughed.

Mark King will be hosting the Level 42 birthday party at Ipswich Regent on October 31

Mark King, frontman for Level 42, says that even after 50 years on the road the band has no desire to slow down and so expect a party at Ipswich Regent on October 31 - Credit: Tina Korhonen

“Re-invention can be a wonderful thing!” Mark King is a musician who has truly created a sound and style all of his own and is in constant demand, both from the fans and from his peers – recently he was a special guest on Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins’ record.

To date the band and Mark have released 14 studio albums, seven live albums and the Sirens’ EP as well as 18 top 40 singles, including the era-defining ‘Lessons in Love’, ‘Something About You’, ‘Leaving Me Now’, ‘Running in the Family’, and ‘Hot Water’.

You may also want to watch:

Supporting Level 42 are fellow ‘80s fan favourites Johnny Hates Jazz who had hits with ‘Shattered Dreams’, ‘I Don't Want to Be a Hero’, ‘Turn Back the Clock’ and ‘Heart of Gold’.

Tickets are available from the Ipswich Regent’s online box office.
 

