Published: 12:00 PM May 22, 2021

A previous East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival getting underway at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Mariam Ghaemi

Organisers working to bring "the biggest and best" beer and cider festival to Bury St Edmunds are anticipating it will be a sell-out.

More details have been revealed about the upcoming 29th East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival, which is put on by the West Suffolk branch of CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale).

This year it is being held at St Edmundsbury Cathedral from August 25 to 30.

The 29th East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival is taking place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral - Credit: Gregg Brown

A limited number of first release tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 25, and offer discounts of up to 20% and 'fast track' admission.

Martin Bate, beer festival organiser, said: “Making the first tranche of tickets available brings home to us that the festival is only three months away.

"It is so exciting as we have worked tirelessly with the cathedral and our other charity partners, St Nicholas Hospice and the Round Table, to ensure we host the biggest and best Beer & Cider Festival Bury St Edmunds has ever seen.

"I urge everybody to get online and buy their tickets now while prices are low."

He added: "We are already inundated with interest so I am anticipating it will be a sell-out event.”

The entertainment line-up will also be revealed on Tuesday, though CAMRA has said Sudbury based singer/songwriter Ben Smith will be amongst those performing.

Reverend Philip Banks, Canon Precentor at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, said: “Working with CAMRA we’re creating an event that will showcase our wonderful cathedral in a sympathetic manner so that everyone can enjoy it’s majestic splendour and surroundings.

"It is a fabulous and iconic building, at the heart of the local community, which we know will be appreciated by all who attend. We look forward to welcoming this new ‘congregation’ through our doors."

The beer festival has just been recognised by Visit England as a Covid-secure event by awarding its ‘Good to Go’ accreditation.

The festival will be capacity constrained and is expected to be over-subscribed. For tickets go to the festival website.

The ticketing portal will go live on May 25.

All proceeds will support local charities and good causes. Details of how to help support the festival and raise money can also be found on the festival website.