News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Needham Market Raft Race returns after two years and entries are open

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 8:30 AM March 27, 2022
Needham Market Raft Race

The Needham Market Raft Race will be returning this year following an enforced two-year break. - Credit: Needham Market Raft Race Committee

The Needham Market Raft Race will make its return after two years due to Covid.

The event will be taking place on Sunday June 5, at Needham Lakes from 12pm onwards.

The race first took place in 2002, as part of the Queen's Golden Jubilee, and returns after two years to be a part of the town's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.  

Chairman of the raft race organising committee, Jean Pittaway, said: "It's been very difficult for everyone over the last two years and we are really looking forward to welcoming raft teams, old and new back to the lake."

Activities begin at midday, with rafts arriving ready to be judged at 1pm. Races will then start at 2pm.

This year's theme is 'Let's Celebrate!', and entries cost £20 per team.

Further information and how to enter the race can be found here.

Needham Market Raft Race

Entries cost £20 per team. - Credit: Needham Market Raft Race Committee

Needham Market Raft Race

The race will form part of the town's Queen' Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Needham Market Raft Race Committee


Needham Market News
Mid Suffolk News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Interview

Kieron Dyer: Why I quit Ipswich Town U23s job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The cafe and wool store would be built on land in Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin

East Suffolk Council

Village cafe and wool shop plan refused despite huge support

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
People boating on the River Stour in Flatford, Babergh

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
NEWNHAM court police incident Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Multiple police units at scene of ongoing incident in Ipswich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon