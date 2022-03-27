Needham Market Raft Race returns after two years and entries are open

The Needham Market Raft Race will be returning this year following an enforced two-year break. - Credit: Needham Market Raft Race Committee

The Needham Market Raft Race will make its return after two years due to Covid.

The event will be taking place on Sunday June 5, at Needham Lakes from 12pm onwards.

The race first took place in 2002, as part of the Queen's Golden Jubilee, and returns after two years to be a part of the town's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Chairman of the raft race organising committee, Jean Pittaway, said: "It's been very difficult for everyone over the last two years and we are really looking forward to welcoming raft teams, old and new back to the lake."

Activities begin at midday, with rafts arriving ready to be judged at 1pm. Races will then start at 2pm.

This year's theme is 'Let's Celebrate!', and entries cost £20 per team.

Further information and how to enter the race can be found here.

