Live music nights launch at club in Bury St Edmunds

Published: 3:10 PM August 24, 2021

Belinda Gillett will be appearing in the first of the new live music nights at the Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Stephen Foster

A new series of live music nights is launching at The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds.

Matt Carter, who runs Delicate Artist Management and started working for The Hunter Club in 2019, has lined up several nights with local headliners.

The concerts will start on Saturday, August 28, with FATEA award-winners Flaming June, supported by Belinda Gillett, False Colours and Adam Youngman.

Matt founded Delicate Artist Management during lockdown after discovering Belinda Gillett's music, and became her manager in February.

He said: "The Delicate line-ups are built around the idea of giving new artists a chance to play with more established acts. Suffolk has a thriving music scene and I want to do my part to keep that going.”

Other headliners will include When Rivers Meet, who won four UK Blues Awards this year, Smith & Brewer, who have previously supported 10cc and Fairport Convention, and Elizabeth & Jameson, who have supported Jools Holland.

To book tickets, visit the Hunter Club website.