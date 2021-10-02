Published: 2:52 PM October 2, 2021

The Snow Sisters will be heading to Creeting St Mary in November - Credit: Leanne Farris

A brand new show at the Jubilee Hall in Creeting St Mary, will delight princess lovers in Suffolk as they are invited to enjoy dancing, singing and maybe even win a few prizes.

There will be four performances of the 'Once Upon a Princess' on Saturday, November, 13, and Sunday, November 14, and children will be able to meet the Snow Sisters, the Wayfinder Princess and Princess Beauty.

During the show, which is described as 'magical' the princesses will tell their unique stories and afterwards they will take part in a personalised meet and greet with the audience.

There will be four princess shows at the Jubilee Hall in Creeting St Mary in November - Credit: Leanne Farris

Organiser Lucy Roper, from Lucy's Princess Parties said: " I am so excited to offer our first magical princess show, it is sure to be a day to remember for adults and children, and tickets are selling out fast."

Tickets for the show are priced at £10 for children and £7 for adults - you can find out more details on the Lucy's Princess Parties website lucysprincessparties.co.uk.



