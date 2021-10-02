News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

New 'magical princess show' opens next month

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 2:52 PM October 2, 2021   
The Snow Sisters

The Snow Sisters will be heading to Creeting St Mary in November - Credit: Leanne Farris

A brand new show at the Jubilee Hall in Creeting St Mary, will delight princess lovers in Suffolk as they are invited to enjoy dancing, singing and maybe even win a few prizes. 

There will be four performances of the 'Once Upon a Princess' on Saturday, November, 13, and Sunday, November 14, and children will be able to meet the Snow Sisters, the Wayfinder Princess and Princess Beauty. 

During the show, which is described as 'magical'  the princesses will tell their unique stories and afterwards they will take part in a personalised meet and greet with the audience. 

Princess

There will be four princess shows at the Jubilee Hall in Creeting St Mary in November - Credit: Leanne Farris

Organiser Lucy Roper, from Lucy's Princess Parties said: " I am so excited to offer our first magical princess show,  it is sure to be a day to remember for adults and children, and tickets are selling out fast." 

Tickets for the show are priced at £10 for children and £7 for adults - you can find out more details on the Lucy's Princess Parties website lucysprincessparties.co.uk.


You may also want to watch:

Music
Theatre
Needham Market News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Wright, a Daniel Craig 007 lookalike, who has had all his appearances cancelled due to the lat

Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires

Timothy Bradford

person
Missing Royal Marine veteran John Dick, who grew up in Letchworth, found dead

Suffolk Live

Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kersey Road closure due to filming PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live

New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Unruly Pig is celebrating after winning at the Great British Pub Awards

Unruly Pig named Best Pub for Food at the Great British Pub Awards 2021

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon