See photos of first British Husky Racing Association event for more than a year

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:45 AM November 21, 2021
Husky racing, put on by the British Siberian Husky Racing Association, took place in Rendlesham Forest this Weekend. - Credit: Danielle Booden

When you think of huskies, your mind leaps to their native lands of Siberia, to images of them pulling sleds across the arctic circle, to ice and snow, rather than Rendlesham forest. 

Crowds of people and dogs gathered at Rendlesham - Credit: Danielle Booden

However, this weekend more than a thousand dogs descended on the woodland, which is better known for extra-terrestrial sightings than sporting activities. 

Some people are involved for the speed and adrenaline, and others for the appreciation of the beautiful animals - Credit: Danielle Booden

This was to compete in the British Siberian Husky Racing Association's 25th anniversary race.

Husky Teams come in a variety of numbers, with eight, six, four, three, two and one dog configurations competing this weekend - Credit: Danielle Booden

The BSHRA, which has been operating since 1996, was holding its first event since March 2020, and everyone was very excited. 

Here a four dog team barrels around a corner - Credit: Danielle Booden

Teams had to run a three mile track twisting and turning its way through the forest. 

While here a six dog team speeds down a straight - Credit: Danielle Booden

Organiser, Steve Rooke said: "There's more rolling resistance moving through dirt than with good runners over snow — this is part of why the race isn't all that long, though the fact that we have warmer, more humid weather also has an impact.

Humidity is one of the main limiting factors for the dogs performance - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Humidity is the thing dogs really struggle with, and as a race organiser you have to be responsible for the teams and give them something challenging, but not dangerous."  

Racers move at high speeds, especially downhill - Credit: Danielle Booden


