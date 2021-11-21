Gallery
See photos of first British Husky Racing Association event for more than a year
- Credit: Danielle Booden
When you think of huskies, your mind leaps to their native lands of Siberia, to images of them pulling sleds across the arctic circle, to ice and snow, rather than Rendlesham forest.
However, this weekend more than a thousand dogs descended on the woodland, which is better known for extra-terrestrial sightings than sporting activities.
This was to compete in the British Siberian Husky Racing Association's 25th anniversary race.
The BSHRA, which has been operating since 1996, was holding its first event since March 2020, and everyone was very excited.
Teams had to run a three mile track twisting and turning its way through the forest.
Organiser, Steve Rooke said: "There's more rolling resistance moving through dirt than with good runners over snow — this is part of why the race isn't all that long, though the fact that we have warmer, more humid weather also has an impact.
"Humidity is the thing dogs really struggle with, and as a race organiser you have to be responsible for the teams and give them something challenging, but not dangerous."
