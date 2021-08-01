News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bake Off's Sandi Toksvig leads star line-up at Primadonna Festival

Angus Williams

Published: 7:46 PM August 1, 2021   
Primadonna Festival director, Catherine Riley, with Sandi Toskvig, at the festival venue, the Museum

Primadonna Festival director Catherine Riley with Sandi Toskvig at the festival venue, the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket - Credit: Denise Bradley

A literary festival highlighting work of female writers was held in Stowmarket this weekend.

The Primadonna Festival — a "staycation weekend" which strives to "tackle the current imbalance in the literary and publishing world" — was held at the Museum of East Anglian Life from July 30 to August 1.

The Primadonna Festival held at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: DENISE BRADL

The Primadonna Festival was held at the Museum of East Anglian Life - Credit: Denise Bradley

Famous faces appeared at events across the weekend - including Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, restaurant critic Grace Dent and former Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig.

The Primadonna Festival held at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: DENISE BRADL

The Primadonna Festival ran from July 30 to August 1 - Credit: Denise Bradley

In case that was not enough, the QI host could also be seen driving a traction engine.

Judith Thompson, left, with Linda Kay, centre, and Della Reed, who together worked on the Diaphanous

Judith Thompson, left, with Linda Kay, centre, and Della Reed, who together worked on the Diaphanous structure with wild flowers for a storytelling corner - Credit: Denise Bradley

As part of the Primadonna festival's mission to open up access to the publishing industry, the organisation awards the Primadonna Prize to unsigned and unrepresented new writing talent.

Judith Thompson in the story telling corner at the Primadonna Festival held at the Museum of East An

Judith Thompson in the storytelling corner at the Primadonna Festival - Credit: Denise Bradley

The prize includes a literary agent and £500.

Dee Fisher and Jos Flynn in steampunk costumes at the Primadonna Festival held at the Museum of East

Dee Fisher and Jos Flynn in steampunk costumes at the Primadonna Festival - Credit: Denise Bradley

The event was previously held in Pettaugh in 2019, before being forced online by the pandemic last year.

Sandi Toskvig, centre front, with festival director, Catherine Riley, front left, and Museum directo

Sandi Toskvig, centre front, with festival director, Catherine Riley, front left, and museum director, Jenny Cousins, front right. They are pictured with staff members from the museum - Credit: Denise Bradley


