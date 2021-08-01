Gallery
Bake Off's Sandi Toksvig leads star line-up at Primadonna Festival
A literary festival highlighting work of female writers was held in Stowmarket this weekend.
The Primadonna Festival — a "staycation weekend" which strives to "tackle the current imbalance in the literary and publishing world" — was held at the Museum of East Anglian Life from July 30 to August 1.
Famous faces appeared at events across the weekend - including Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, restaurant critic Grace Dent and former Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig.
In case that was not enough, the QI host could also be seen driving a traction engine.
As part of the Primadonna festival's mission to open up access to the publishing industry, the organisation awards the Primadonna Prize to unsigned and unrepresented new writing talent.
The prize includes a literary agent and £500.
The event was previously held in Pettaugh in 2019, before being forced online by the pandemic last year.
