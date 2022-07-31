News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GALLERY: The best pictures from Stowmarket's Primadonna Festival

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:00 PM July 31, 2022
Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nearly 2,000 people descended on Stowmarket for the Primadonna Festival of arts, music and ideas.

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The festival, which took place from Friday to Sunday, at the Food Museum, attracted people from across the country.

Catherine Riley, director of the Primadonna Festival and Prize, said the festival had “exceeded her expectations”. 

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Brian Hurr and John Pattle.

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

“The festival went fantastically well," she said. "I'm really, really pleased. I've had lots of people come up to me and tell me: see you next year!  

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

“The visitors are completely overwhelmed by what's on offer, as well as by people they've met and listened to. The Primadonna Festival has been brilliant. 

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Jess and Edie. Picture: Sara

“Everybody comments on what a special place this is.”

 

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

She added she was very happy to see so many children enjoying the event. 

She said: “I was standing in the main field, watching children jumping on hay bales, people talking, eating pizza and just having fun. It was very lovely."

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Felix and Elody. Picture: Sar

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. John Pattle with his engine.

She added the festival is “getting bigger and better every year”. 

“I'm very proud that we've put on such a fantastic festival, we couldn't really want more. 

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

“The team here at the Food Museum is brilliant as well.” 

The most popular attractions at the festival included a talk with Elly Jackson – of La Roux fame – about her career and sexism in the music industry, as well as a meeting with writers Erin Kelly, Kit Dewall and Abi Morgan. 

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ms Riley added: “We’re really proud to give a platform to lots of emerging talents”. 

The festival participants were also able to get a book prescription from Ella Berthoud, a professional bibliotherapist.

Ms Berthoud said: “People come to me to talk about what's happening in their life at the moment and also about what kind of books they like to read.  

Ella Berthoud, a professional bibliotherapist

“I talk to them about their reading profile and also about what might be happening in their life, if they have any major preoccupations or worries.  

“Then I prescribe perfect books for them to read at this time in their life.” 

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Primadonna festival at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

