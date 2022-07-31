Gallery
GALLERY: The best pictures from Stowmarket's Primadonna Festival
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Nearly 2,000 people descended on Stowmarket for the Primadonna Festival of arts, music and ideas.
The festival, which took place from Friday to Sunday, at the Food Museum, attracted people from across the country.
Catherine Riley, director of the Primadonna Festival and Prize, said the festival had “exceeded her expectations”.
“The festival went fantastically well," she said. "I'm really, really pleased. I've had lots of people come up to me and tell me: see you next year!
“The visitors are completely overwhelmed by what's on offer, as well as by people they've met and listened to. The Primadonna Festival has been brilliant.
“Everybody comments on what a special place this is.”
She added she was very happy to see so many children enjoying the event.
She said: “I was standing in the main field, watching children jumping on hay bales, people talking, eating pizza and just having fun. It was very lovely."
Most Read
- 1 Person airlifted to hospital after crash leaves car on its roof
- 2 Long-running plans for 64 homes in Suffolk village refused
- 3 Stu says: Six observations after Bolton draw
- 4 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Bolton draw
- 5 Firefighters extinguish blaze in 70-acre field in west Suffolk
- 6 Suffolk's farm reservoirs run dry as July heatwave takes it toll
- 7 Body found in pond confirmed to be man missing since February
- 8 'Frightening' moment single spark turns into field fire menacing cottages
- 9 'We did more than enough to win' - McKenna on Bolton draw
- 10 See inside 'charming' thatched cottage with £475,000 price tag
She added the festival is “getting bigger and better every year”.
“I'm very proud that we've put on such a fantastic festival, we couldn't really want more.
“The team here at the Food Museum is brilliant as well.”
The most popular attractions at the festival included a talk with Elly Jackson – of La Roux fame – about her career and sexism in the music industry, as well as a meeting with writers Erin Kelly, Kit Dewall and Abi Morgan.
Ms Riley added: “We’re really proud to give a platform to lots of emerging talents”.
The festival participants were also able to get a book prescription from Ella Berthoud, a professional bibliotherapist.
Ms Berthoud said: “People come to me to talk about what's happening in their life at the moment and also about what kind of books they like to read.
“I talk to them about their reading profile and also about what might be happening in their life, if they have any major preoccupations or worries.
“Then I prescribe perfect books for them to read at this time in their life.”