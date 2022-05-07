News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast to pass over Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:32 AM May 7, 2022
The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A previous royal flypast in 2019 to commemorate the Battle of Britain. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Suffolk folk should look to the skies over the jubilee weekend with the Queen's flypast set to pass over the county.

First, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast rehearsals will see a large formation of planes pass over Southwold between 11.25am and 1pm, on either May 24, 26 or 27 depending on the weather.

The flypast itself on June 2, will then see the planes pass over Southwold and Ipswich on their way to Buckingham Palace, those hoping to catch a glimpse of them should look to the skies between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Planes will begin their flight near The Wash in west Norfolk before passing over Norfolk towns such as Thetford and Swaffham before passing over Suffolk on their way to the palace.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Suffolk

