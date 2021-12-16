News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Dracula performance by the Rendham Mummers

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 3:05 PM December 16, 2021
The Rendham Mummers are celebrating Winter Solstice

The Rendham Mummers are celebrating Winter Solstice - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Rendham Mummers are celebrating the Winter Solstice next week with a performance of ‘Dracula’s Longest Night’.

The play will be performed on the Knoll in Rendham on Tuesday (December 21) at 7.30pm.

 Philip Harley, who wrote the play, described the  production as “combining all the traditional mysticism of the Druid Gods with modern humour and satire.”

“As the villagers prepare for the winter solstice, the Earl of Suffolk is determined to spoil their fun. He enlists the help of Count Dracula who is more than happy to gorge on the blood of innocents. 

“As Herne the Hunter and Mother Earth lay sick and dying, will Good once more conquer Evil? Will the villagers once again be able to dance and sing? There is only one way to find out, come and join us,” said Philip.

"Wrap up warm and be prepared to laugh,” he added.

Refreshments will be available from 6.30 pm and parking will be available. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Dire Town dumped out of the FA Cup by Barrow
  2. 2 Woman taken to hospital after reports of person in the water
  3. 3 'We're not a big club anymore' - Butcher on FA Cup loss at Barrow
  1. 4 Kieran McKenna set to be named new Ipswich Town manager
  2. 5 Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Barrow defeat
  4. 7 Rise in Suffolk Covid cases as UK reaches record high for positive tests
  5. 8 Man caught with indecent images avoids jail
  6. 9 Report: Dreadful Town dumped out of FA Cup by Barrow
  7. 10 'We do feel sorry for the fans' - McGreal on Barrow defeat

There will be a collection during the performance to raise money for local foodbanks.

Theatre
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People wear a mask as they leave a shop

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Liam Manning, Michael Appleton, Neil Warnock and Lee Johnson could all be in the frame to replace Paul Cook

Football

Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers in masks on Sudbury's Market Hill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Seven confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk with over 400 more suspected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns takes a throw in at Oldham during the first half.

Ipswich Town FA Cup

Town team news ahead of Barrow FA Cup replay

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon