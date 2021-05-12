Published: 5:08 PM May 12, 2021

Russell Watson will be returning to Lavenham church this winter for a special Christmas performance - Credit: Archant

Russell Watson will be returning to Lavenham Church after his stunning performance in December 2018.

Watson, who will be accompanied by the Wattisham Military Wives Choir, will be performing in Lavenham on Friday, December 10 for one night only.

The artist, who has sold more than seven million albums and has performed for The Queen, The Pope and two Presidents of the United States, will be performing a very special Christmas show with classic songs old and new, together with a selection of hits from his illustrious career.

Singer Kate Rusby is also performing at the church later on this year.

As tickets to Rusby's performance at the church sold out so quickly a second date has been announced for Thursday, May 5, 2022.

You may also want to watch:

Audiences are sure to be thoroughly entertained by Kate’s choice of much-loved classics from her back catalogue stretching over her two decades of music making together with a selection of fresh new songs from her new album released in 2019.

Tickets are available to buy on the OEP website.















