News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Russell Watson to return to Lavenham church for 'special' Christmas show

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:08 PM May 12, 2021   
Russell Watson. Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Russell Watson will be returning to Lavenham church this winter for a special Christmas performance - Credit: Archant

Russell Watson will be returning to Lavenham Church after his stunning performance in December 2018.

Watson, who will be accompanied  by the Wattisham Military Wives Choir, will be performing in Lavenham on Friday, December 10 for one night only.

The artist, who has sold more than seven million albums and has performed for The Queen, The Pope and two Presidents of the United States, will be performing a very special Christmas show with classic songs old and new, together with a selection of hits from his illustrious career. 

Singer Kate Rusby is also performing at the church later on this year. 

As tickets to Rusby's performance at the church sold out so quickly a second date has been announced for Thursday, May 5, 2022.

You may also want to watch:

Audiences are sure to be thoroughly entertained by Kate’s choice of much-loved classics from her back catalogue stretching over her two decades of music making together with a selection of fresh new songs from her new album released in 2019. 

Tickets are available to buy on the OEP website.





Most Read

  1. 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  2. 2 Jeffers set for Ipswich Town coaching role
  3. 3 'The manager has to impose his will... we'll give him the resources to do that' - Detmer on Cook's transfer funds
  1. 4 Former judge's widow on trial for sex abuse of young boy in 1980s
  2. 5 Steam locomotive back in Suffolk for anniversary trips
  3. 6 Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies after collapsing in the street
  4. 7 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car
  5. 8 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
  6. 9 Hospital waives car parking charges for 'those who need it most'
  7. 10 More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth
Christmas
Lavenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham

Housing | Gallery

Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Football | Exclusive

Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook will meet with his Ipswich Town players today to discuss their futures

Football

Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus