Saxmundham Art Station needs young people’s rural stories

Tamika Green

Published: 6:17 PM September 22, 2021   
The old exchange in Saxmundham Picture: THE ART STATION

Young people aged 16 to 24 can share their stories as part of the Art Station exhibition. - Credit: The Art Station

The Art Station in Saxmundham is looking for young people aged 16 to 24 to share their stories of growing up in rural areas. 

The exhibition will take place on October 11 and showcase the stories of local young people in a creative way. 

A set of satirical questions will be sent to young people who would like to be involved to help inspire them to create art, poetry, short stories or express themselves creatively in other ways. 

Jacques Swain, programme assistant at the Art Station said: “There’s a lot of different perspectives about living in rural parts and there’s a big incentive to move away and not to fill roles here.  

“We wanted to create a think tank of all these different perspectives of whether people liked living in a rural area or not.” 

You may also want to watch:

If you are a young person and would like to be involved email bucolicb@theartstation.uk to find out more. 

