Saxmundham takes a step back in time for Christmas lights switch-on

person

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM November 30, 2021
The High Street in Saxmundham at Christmas

Saxmundham has adopted a Victorian theme for its Christmas lights switch-on. - Credit: Saxmundham Town Council

Saxmundham will be taking a step back in time for this year's Christmas lights switch-on festivities, as it adopts a Victorian theme.

The fayre is taking place this Friday (December 3), starting at 4pm and ending around 8pm.

The High Street will be filled with local stalls, raffles and mulled cider, with other attractions like funfair rides, crafts and a Christmas garden dotted around the town.

There is also prizes for the best Victorian costumes as well a selection of street food and drink vendors. 

Jeremy Smith, chairman of Saxmundham Town Council, said: "We’re very keen to be able to support our High Street and local businesses this Christmas.

"The IP17 Good Neighbours Scheme has been working with the council since the summer to get everyone involved.

"We’re very fortunate that East Suffolk has invested some money from the Welcome Back Fund and we have the benefit of the First Light Festival Team’s expertise for the switch-on."


Christmas
Suffolk

