Simply Red announce Colchester concert for August 2022

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 10:00 AM November 22, 2021
Simply Red

Simply Red are heading to Essex in August 2022 - Credit: Simply Red

Chart toppers Simply Red are heading to Colchester's Castle Park next summer, with tickets for the open air concert going on sale at the end of this week. 

The band, made famous by their hits 'If You Don't Know Me By Now' and 'Holding Back The Years', will be performing on Saturday, August 6, as part of their summer 2022 tour. 

Announcing the tour, Simply Red's enthusiastic front man Mick Hucknall said: "I always want to push my voice a little harder, challenge it a little bit, give myself something to really sing to." 

Mick Hucknall attending a VIP screening of The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Leicester Square in Lo

Mick Hucknall and the rest of Simply Red have announced a concert in Colchester in August 2022 - Simply Red reformed in 2015 - Credit: PA

Simply Red shot to fame in the late 80s and early 90s and their 1991 album 'Stars' was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe. After a number of years apart the band reformed in 2015. 

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of tour promoters Grandslam Live Ltd, said: "Fans of Simply Red are in for an absolute treat, it is great Colchester is part of the tour." 

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 26, they are available from - simplyred.com

Music
Colchester News

